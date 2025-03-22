CEO makes history with award-winning leadership in animal conservation: 'Honored, grateful, and deeply moved'

Iman Ebrahimi, the CEO and founder of AvayeBoom Bird Conservation Society — Iran's first bird conservation NGO in Iran — won a major conservation award for his efforts to protect birds in wetlands over the past decade.

According to the Tehran Times, Ebrahimi was inspired to establish the NGO after noticing the decline of bird populations in Iran and the lack of protection for critical wetlands that provide habitat for them.

Founded in 2015 by wildlife conservationists, students, and nature tour guides, AvayeBoom aims to raise public awareness about the importance of conserving wetlands and bird diversity "through lobbying, education, promoting birdwatching, and rescuing endangered birds," per its website.

The wetlands in Iran are in danger of drying up, highlighting the need for urgent action. The Tehran Times explained that 43% of wetlands are threatened by low rainfall and inadequate water rights allocations.

"Wetlands need to be saved with the help of management measures and the participation of local communities," the head of the environment department, Shina Ansari, said to IRIB, according to the Tehran Times.

"Over the past few decades, water rights have not been allocated to most of the wetlands, including Parishan, Shadegan, Hamoun, Jazmourian, and even Lake Urmia. Hence, 43 percent of the area of these wetlands is more or less exposed to drying up."

Ansari added that if local communities can reap the benefits of wetlands, they'd be more inclined to volunteer to restore them. With AvayeBoom's efforts to educate the public on wetland conservation, hopefully more people will want to take climate action.

Wetlands are essential for people, animals, and the environment for several reasons. For example, they provide a natural flood barrier, help recharge groundwater, purify the water, and absorb atmospheric carbon.

They provide habitat for animals such as birds and fish and support a diverse ecosystem as well. Wetlands are typically important stopover points for migratory birds, providing food and shelter for them while they rest.

Since wetlands are crucial for bird populations, especially in a country like Iran with an arid climate prone to droughts, conserving them will ensure their continued survival. Ansari said that the Department of Environment will work to promote sustainable livelihoods near the wetlands and expand eco-friendly agriculture that doesn't rely on fertilizers and chemical inputs, which run off from farms and contaminate wetlands.

The award Ebrahimi won — ​​the Ramsar Wetland Conservation Award for Young Wetland Champions — celebrates and recognizes individuals or groups aged between 18 and 30 for their contributions toward conserving and restoring wetlands.

AvayeBoom has made incredible progress in helping bird populations rebound. According to its website, it has completed 13 national projects, rescued over 350 injured birds, trained 4,000 people on bird conservation techniques, created the country's first birdwatching center, and monitored bird populations in over 70 wetlands.

It's now working to provide education to local communities in central and southern Iran, lobbying to reduce wildlife trafficking and making sure stakeholders are involved in protected area management.

"Honored, grateful, and deeply moved," Ebrahimi posted on his LinkedIn account. " … This award means so much — not just to me, but to everyone who believes in the deep connection between bird conservation and wetland protection."

"Ramsar Convention was born in Ramsar, Iran, and it is an incredible honor to play a role in this mission in the very place where it all began. Waterbirds are more than just species to protect — they are symbols of the wetlands they depend on. By bringing people closer to waterbirds, we bring them closer to wetlands, ensuring the survival of both."

