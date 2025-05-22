Scientists uncover troubling ocean trend that could have dangerous consequences: 'Action is needed'

New research shows that rising temperatures have tripled ocean heat wave intensity, fueling extreme weather and threatening marine ecosystems.

What's happening?

A study found that the warming climate has had a massive impact on the duration and frequency of marine heat waves.

According to The Guardian, half of the marine heat waves that have occurred since 2000 would not have happened without the uptick in global temperatures. Research showed that ocean heat waves are happening more frequently and becoming more intense.

The comprehensive assessment modeled sea surface temperatures going back to 1940, when there were only about 15 days of extreme heat per year at the ocean surface. The global average has now risen to nearly 50 days per year.

The extra heat increases the duration of heat waves in tropical regions where it's already warm. Those regions typically experience 80 heat wave days per year, or almost 1 in 5.

Hotter oceans absorb less of the carbon dioxide pollution driving rising temperatures, compounding the problem.

"As global temperatures continue to rise, marine heat waves will become even more common and severe," said Xiangbo Feng, one of the study's authors, per The Guardian. "Human activities are fundamentally changing our oceans. Urgent climate action is needed to protect marine environments."

Why are marine heat waves important?

Higher ocean temperatures are breaking records and increasing the risk of severe storms.

Warmer water at the surface fuels more intense hurricanes. These extreme weather events threaten lives and cause millions of dollars in damage. The increased risk has caused insurance rates in Florida to skyrocket.

Extreme heat creates excess water vapor and intense rainfall events that can result in catastrophic flooding. Warming water contributes to rising sea levels.

Warm water is equally devastating for sea life and critical underwater ecosystems. Heat waves can bleach coral reefs and kill carbon-absorbing kelp forests.

The disruption to the ocean ecosystem has forced starving gray whales to migrate in search of food. Rising temperatures have been shown to impact the cognitive ability of tropical fish.

Scientists likened the damage of ocean heat waves to "wildfires that take out huge areas of forest," per The Guardian.

What's being done about marine heat waves?

Reducing harmful carbon pollution is the most effective way to address the dangerous rise in ocean temperatures caused by burning fossil fuels.

"More than 90% of the extra heat [trapped by planet-warming gas pollution] is stored in the ocean. If you stop warming the atmosphere, you will stop warming the ocean," said Marta Marcos, who led the study, per The Guardian.

Individuals can make changes in their everyday lives to lower their impact. Switching to a clean energy source such as solar can decrease the heat-trapping pollution generated at home.

Another way to advocate for change is through spending habits. Individuals can broaden their impact by talking to others about supporting companies committed to eco-friendly practices.

These collective efforts can slow ocean warming, reduce the threat of extreme weather, and protect vital marine ecosystems.

