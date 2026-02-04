Authorities make shocking discovery at US-Mexico border: 'Poses significant risks'

Exotic parrots were discovered and rescued from smugglers at the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

What happened?

Three live parrots were found in a car that was attempting to cross from Mexico into the U.S. in southern Texas, according to a press release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection department.

Two people had the red-lored parrots hidden in their personal belongings in the car at the border in Laredo, Texas. The traffickers could be fined or even imprisoned for the smuggling offense.

Why is animal trafficking concerning?

Red-lored parrots are native to Central and South America. While not classified as endangered, their population is decreasing, and they are protected under federal regulations.

"Smuggling birds poses significant risks," said Alberto Flores, Port Director in Laredo, per the press release.

"Birds may carry various diseases that endanger native wildlife and U.S. agriculture, which could lead to serious economic impacts."

Smuggling animals or poaching them for parts always hurts their chance of survival, especially if they're already at risk.

A species can even be driven to endangered status because of smuggling. Transporting them outside their native habitat can also make them invasive in new ecosystems.

Invasive species may prey on native species and compete with them for resources. They could spread pests and diseases to the animals and people native to the area. This can be very damaging to ecosystems and destroy ecological balance.

What can be done about animal trafficking?

Border Patrol officials recovered the birds and turned them over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for inspection and care. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested for illegal smuggling.

"On the border at land, air, and sea-based ports of entry, including Laredo, CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to fulfill CBP's agriculture mission by preventing the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States," the press release said.

