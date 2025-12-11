Police crack down on smugglers attempting to cross border: 'High demand for illegal trade'

"We are determined to dismantle every network linked to such crimes."

Authorities in India were able to stop an attempted smuggling operation of several endangered species thanks to the efforts of a specialized task force, but it remains a worrying sign of the ongoing illegal animal trade in the country.

What's happening?

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam stopped a wildlife trafficking racket thanks to specific intelligence provided to them, according to Northeast Live.

Two individuals were arrested near a playground with proximity to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, raising concerns that the wildlife may have been illegally captured in the protected area, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Among the animals found in the accused's possession were six tokay geckos, one live slow loris, and pangolin scales weighing around 23 pounds.

In a statement obtained by the New Indian Express, the Assam police said, "Preliminary investigation indicates that the recovered wildlife species and parts were intended for trafficking to international markets, where such items are in high demand for illegal trade."

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

Wildlife trafficking has been a disruptive practice, ripping animals (and plants as well) out of their native habitats and sending them around the world either alive as pets or, in many cases, killing them and using them for various practices, from traditional medicine to food to fashion.





Threatened species, like the pangolin, which the suspected traffickers had the scales of, can become threatened with extinction, further impacting the biodiversity of their native habitats. There's also the risk of trafficked animals carrying diseases or parasites to their destinations, which could cause further havoc in biodiversity, threatening native wildlife as well as human populations.

The criminal aspect of wildlife trafficking is also an issue. As a senior STF officer to Syllad, "The trade not only endangers our unique fauna but also fuels an international black market that thrives on the exploitation of nature. We are determined to dismantle every network linked to such crimes."

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

Strict enforcement of trafficking laws has been crucial to limiting the negative outcomes, and the STF has been praised by conservation groups for its efficacy, according to Syllad.

The World Wildlife Fund also encourages additional governmental action worldwide, as well as education and awareness campaigns to change consumer behavior and limit the appeal of poaching and trafficking.

