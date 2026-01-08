Authorities make shocking discovery after after intercepting smugglers' boat — here's what they found

One suspect is still at large.

Maritime authorities in the Philippines busted a wildlife trafficking operation in early December, resulting in the arrest of six individuals.

What's happening?

According to GMA News, the Philippine National Police's Maritime Group investigated a boat on the waters of the Lower Makar River in General Santos City.

When authorities raided the boat, they discovered a range of exotic wildlife stuffed into two crates.

They found over 20 leopard tortoises — a tortoise species originating from sub-Saharan Africa — as well as the colorful Nicobar pigeon, which is native to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Authorities arrested the six Indonesian nationals on board, but they are still looking for one: the boat operator from the Sarangani province of the Philippines.

According to the GMA News report, they face charges of violations of wildlife and immigration laws.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

Wildlife is often illegally transported across international borders to be kept as exotic pets or to fulfill the ingredient requirements for certain traditional medicines.

Wildlife products, such as wildlife pelts or ivory wild boar teeth, are kept as trophies or traded for steep prices as payment for other illicit products found on the black market.

Not only are vulnerable and endangered wildlife poached, but they are also smuggled in cruel conditions without food or in extreme heat that often leads to trauma, injury, or even death.

If they miraculously survive the unsafe transport conditions, they could become an invasive species in their new environment if released, threatening local wildlife and habitats, and disrupting the balance of native ecosystems.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

The Philippines maritime authorities are working closely with the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to continue investigating the matter and to properly and humanely evacuate the invasive species, returning them to their homeland.

There has also been an increased anti-trafficking effort globally to prevent illegal wildlife and wildlife products from crossing international borders.

For example, Operation Thunder is a global initiative and collaborative effort between over 100 countries to combat illegal wildlife trading.

According to an Interpol report, Operation Thunder seized about 30,000 live animals and tens of thousands of endangered plant species across 4,640 seizures.

