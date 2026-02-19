Authorities make shocking discovery after inspecting suspicious vehicle: '2 sacks tied with rope'

Authorities in Malaysia stopped a smuggling attempt involving one of the world's most endangered species.

What happened?

According to the Daily Express, officials in Kunak, Malaysia, stopped and inspected a vehicle and "found two sacks tied with rope." After opening the bags, they found two live pangolins.

The stop was the result of a wildlife trafficking investigation by the General Operations Force of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Sabah Wildlife Department.

Two men were arrested, and the pangolins were given to the Sabah Wildlife Department for care and rehabilitation.

Why is this discovery concerning?

Pangolins are the world's most trafficked animal species. Pangolin scales are used in traditional medicine, and their meat is considered a delicacy.

Unfortunately, the intensive trafficking of pangolins has significantly reduced the animal's population. All eight pangolin species are considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

It's not just pangolins — thousands of animal species are threatened due to wildlife trafficking. Some animals are trafficked for their parts, such as rhino horns and elephant tusks, while others are killed for their meat or for use in medicine. Some animals, like tigers, are smuggled alive as luxurious pets and status symbols.

No matter the reason, wildlife trafficking is animal abuse, and it can have a significant impact on the species as a whole and the wider ecosystem.

What's being done to protect endangered species from trafficking?

Stops, inspections, and other enforcement practices can help thwart active smuggling attempts, but prevention is the best way to protect animals in the long run.

Reducing demand for animal products, strengthening animal protection legislation, and increasing fines, penalties, and punishments all work to disincentivize wildlife trafficking.

Meanwhile, establishing animal sanctuaries, restoring and preserving habitats, and reducing pollution can help endangered species recover.

To support anti-poaching efforts, consider donating money to relevant causes or organizations, such as the Big Life Foundation and the World Wildlife Fund.

