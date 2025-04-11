Authorities move in after receiving tip about bizarre sighting in residential neighborhood: 'Valued solely for the sum of its body parts'

Big cats are majestic, but unfortunately, some people exploit their beauty. Two men in Arkansas did just that, but authorities caught them.

According to ABC 7 News, Keidrick Usifo and Deon Johnson were sentenced to five years' probation and a $5,000 fine, and 18 months' probation and a $1,000 fine, respectively, for violating the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

ABC 7 News stated: "The Big Cat Public Safety Act makes the private ownership of big cats such as tigers or lions illegal."

To own a big cat, you must register with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service before receiving the animal.

What's happening?

It's estimated that Usifo bought and transported a tiger cub from a Dallas broker around March 16-18, 2023. On April 7, 2023, someone reported a sighting of a tiger cub in a residential neighborhood. Then, on April 17, 2023, an anonymous tip was posted on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's website "about a tiger cub for sale in Conway," per ABC 7 News.

Usifo was arrested on April 21 after being pulled over for a traffic violation. There was a felony state warrant out on him.

Investigators could not locate the tiger cub in Usifo's home, but rooms matched the ones on his Instagram with the cub.

Usifo made calls to Johnson while in custody, and it was determined that the 29-year-old knew what Usifo was doing in Dallas and fed the tiger when the 30-year-old was arrested.

Why is tiger cubs being bought and sold concerning?

The Big Cat Public Safety Act is not just for the safety of big cats but also for the safety of humans. According to Lions Tigers & Bears, it's a "public safety risk" to have these animals in private homes. They can injure their owners or bystanders. They can also transmit zoonotic diseases. The animals themselves can also suffer.

The Environmental Investigation Agency noted that tigers are "on the brink of extinction."

In countries such as China, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, "the tiger has been valued solely for the sum of its body parts," the EIA explained.

However, people do not rely on tiger meat for survival or need their body parts for anything.

Tigers are not just pretty big cats. They also play a critical role in protecting biodiversity in Asia, supporting ecosystems and other species.

What's being done about the illegal exotic animal trade?

One nonprofit, the Los Angeles-based Earth League International, is going undercover to investigate groups illegally trading exotic animals. Then, they send back the intel to the U.S.

The EIA is also working to dismantle the illegal trade networks. The organization advocates for better legislation and protection for these beautiful cats.

You can also advocate for more laws to help protect big cats. Additionally, you can donate to climate causes doing this vital work.

