Authorities make disturbing discovery after intercepting suspicious boat: 'I urge all personnel to remain vigilant'

"This interception reflects the professionalism, courage, and commitment of our officers."

The Nigeria Customs Service rescued four live pangolins from a boat traveling along the Alapa Creek, an area well-known for being a transit point for wildlife trafficking operations.

What happened?

As Nigerian publication The Guardian reported, authorities intercepted the smuggling attempt in the coastal region of Ajilete, a frequently monitored area due to the prevalence of crime.

The operation was carried out by officers from the Federal Operations Unit during a nighttime patrol in mid-January.

Acting on a credible lead, the team stopped a wooden boat carrying pangolins, which were transported in crude wire-mesh cages.

Upon spotting the customs officers, the suspected smugglers evaded arrest by fleeing into the surrounding creeks, allowing the animals to be seized without confrontation.

Once recovered, the four pangolins were promptly handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Center for proper treatment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"This interception reflects the professionalism, courage, and commitment of our officers, particularly during night operations," Comptroller Gambo Aliyu, head of Federal Operations Unit Zone A, said in a statement.

"I urge all personnel to remain vigilant and resolute in tackling trans-border crimes, as the Unit will continue to enforce wildlife protection laws and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to eradicate the illegal trade in endangered species."

Why is pangolin smuggling concerning?

Pangolins are among the world's most trafficked mammals, driven largely by illegal demand for their scales and meat in international markets — even though they are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

Nigeria is considered the world's largest hub for pangolin trafficking, mainly from Africa to Asia.

According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, seizure data show that between 2010 and 2021, nearly 419,000 pounds of pangolin products (mostly scales) were trafficked, representing nearly a million animals. Scientists believe these figures are likely much higher.

The BBC reported that pangolins in Nigeria are threatened with extinction, so the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime believes smuggled species in the nation likely come from other countries.

All eight species of pangolins are listed as vulnerable to critically endangered. All four native species in Asia are facing severe declines due to poaching, so traffickers have shifted to exploiting those in Africa.

Pangolins are known as "guardians of the forest," according to The Nature Conservancy, helping to control termite populations and maintain biodiversity.

The Zoological Society of London said that adult pangolins can consume up to 70 million ants and termites annually, helping protect forests from damage. Their burrowing behavior aerates soil, which helps with nutrient cycling and provides shelter for other species.

Law enforcement officers face an ongoing battle to save pangolins in Nigeria. In 2025, they arrested five people accused of smuggling around 8,000 pounds of scales.

What's being done to stop it?

The Guardian reported that customs officials will increase surveillance along the Alapa Creek and surrounding waterways, and the Nigerian Senate has passed a bill aimed at tackling wildlife trafficking of pangolin scales and other animal products. It introduced 10-year prison terms and fines of over $8,000.

However, pangolin populations remain vulnerable to exploitation due to persistent demand for their scales and meat, highlighting the need for improved conservation and public awareness campaigns to educate others about the importance of pangolins.

Donating to wildlife organizations and rehabilitation centers can also help the species recover.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.