Officials pass strict new law cracking down on widespread criminal activities: 'Will now be protected from exploitation'

Around the world, endangered and vulnerable species are at risk of extinction.

In Nigeria, the Senate has approved a wildlife protection bill, which has already cleared its House of Representatives, Enviro News Nigeria reported.

It's now up to the president to approve the bill, which improves the protection of wildlife by increasing fines and giving investigators more power to conduct investigations into illegal wildlife activities. It also bans eating wildlife that is endangered and imposes penalties for polluting habitats.

Terseer Ugbor, the bill's sponsor, told Enviro News Nigeria, "Stronger laws mean Nigeria's forests and wildlife will now be protected from exploitation and criminal activities. We are proud to see this bill move forward."

Nigeria will impose fines of up to 12 million naira (about $8,200 USD) and up to 10 years in prison for wildlife-related crimes like illegal trafficking of animal products like ivory and pangolin scales, according to Reuters.

Environmental agencies worldwide are praising Nigeria's move to protect its wildlife. Mary Rice, the executive director of the Environmental Investigation Agency UK, called it "a demonstration of the country's commitment to transitioning from a hub for wildlife crime to a leader in the fight against it," per Enviro News Nigeria.

As global temperatures rise, wildlife around the world must adapt to changing weather patterns and extreme weather conditions. Scientists and experts concur that these changes are a major contributor to biodiversity loss, as habitat loss and resource availability impact populations.

Changing habitats and shifting ecosystems also force certain species to move out of their typical zones, prompting issues like the arrival of the hybrid "grolar" bear, a combination of a grizzly bear and a polar bear, which is ill-suited to adapt to either environment fully.

Animal trafficking is also a major problem for biodiversity loss. In August 2025, Nigerian officials busted an operation that was trafficking hundreds of snakes and scorpions.

Moves like those of Nigeria to protect wildlife are important steps to preserving biodiversity and natural ecosystems.

"This is a huge win for Nigeria, and it shows, without any doubt, that we remain committed to stamping out wildlife trafficking and protecting our unique fauna and flora," said Ugbor, per Enviro News Nigeria.

