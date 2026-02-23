Government stressed over growing population of unusual species — here's what you need to know

The notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar brought four hippopotamuses to Colombia in the 1980s.

They were part of a private zoo containing exotic animals purchased on the black market. Decades later, the hippo population continues to grow, and it's putting native species and people at risk.

What's happening?

As El País reported, Pablo Escobar's legacy continues to be a significant problem for residents in Colombia.

Even after the drug trafficker's downfall and the abandonment of his estate, the hippos remain and continue to multiply.

What started as just four hippos has turned into approximately 169 today. If their population isn't controlled, there could be 1,300 hippos by 2060.

The hippos have attacked people and nearly killed some. Numerous solutions have been explored, including a contraception drug, sterilization, and euthanasia. However, all of these solutions are costly, labor-intensive, or controversial, and funds aren't available to control them.

Why is invasive species control essential?

Invasive species, like the Colombian hippos, significantly disrupt local ecosystems, put people at risk, and harm the environment.

Farmers have endured terrifying encounters with hippos, and the creatures are also outcompeting native animals for resources. They place a heavy economic burden on the country due to resource damage and species management.

What's being done to control invasive species?

There have been talks with other countries about relocating the hippos to sanctuaries overseas. However, no country has reached an agreement with Colombia on the matter, and there is no plan or timeline in place.

In Colombia, artists are raising awareness about Pablo Escobar's hippos by creating pieces inspired by their story.

More broadly, scientists have been researching ways to eradicate invasive species and prevent them from destroying agricultural lands and threatening humans.

If you are interested in helping control invasive species where you live, consider taking local action by volunteering your time or donating money to a conservation organization working to control harmful populations. You can also support native animals living where they belong by rewilding your yard and growing native plants that feed local pollinators.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



