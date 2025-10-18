Officials give unexpected second life to long-unused 'bridge to nowhere': 'A great win'

"It's about a community coming together in their own backyard."

A "bridge to nowhere" in North Idaho is getting a new lease on life as a wildlife crossing after a makeover, a decade in the making, finally came to fruition.

Idaho Fish and Game posted an article about the story behind the new Osburn wildlife overpass, made possible by the community's input and collaboration between several groups. The overpass over Interstate 90 was unused for 60 years after a mining development blocked access.

The area was also one of the worst for wildlife collisions; the department reported that 75 animals were struck by vehicles in a decade.

This prompted Carl Wilson, a concerned local, to push for the conversion of the unused overpass into a wildlife crossing. Although he sadly didn't live to see the project finished, his efforts to rally the community, business, and officials paid off. The overpass conversion was completed in August, at a fraction of the cost that such projects typically incur.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, approximately 1 million animals are struck by vehicles in the United States each day. Some threatened species, like the critically endangered Florida panther, are particularly vulnerable. It's not just the risk of collision; habitat connectivity is critical for the long-term viability of a species.

While the danger to people is much lower, there are still serious consequences when a large animal is involved. According to research by Pew, it leads to around 200 fatalities, 26,000 injuries, and $8 billion in property damage.

When placed strategically and with accompanying fencing, animal crossings prove to be remarkably effective, with one study finding a 97% reduction in collisions. It's one of the reasons why wildlife crossings are becoming an increasingly popular solution to the problem worldwide. The story demonstrates what's possible when a community comes together to act locally to protect wildlife.

The senior land connectivity manager with the Yellowstone to Yukon Conservation Initiative, Eric Greenwell, said: "This project is a great win for people and wildlife. It's about a community coming together in their own backyard to keep people and wildlife safe along this interstate corridor."

