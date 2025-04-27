Experts raise alarm as state's iconic species faces rapid decline: 'We are at a critical juncture now'

"We're going to see more and more deaths."

The Florida panther, according to the Florida Wildlife Federation, is the most endangered cat in North America. In 2024, 36 panthers were killed. These deaths were often the result of car collisions, and that trend is continuing in 2025.

What's happening?

During a two-week period in January, two panthers were struck by cars just 70 miles away from each other, according to CBS News. The implications are alarming, as only an estimated 120-230 adult panthers are left in the wild.

In the past, the main threats to the panther were hunting and genetic defects caused by inbreeding. Now, however, vehicular accidents are one of the leading causes of panther deaths.

The Florida-based conservation program Panther Crossing reported that more than 240 panthers were killed by cars in the last 10 years. Habitat loss plays a significant role in this staggering number of vehicle-related panther deaths.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the endangered species has made an impressive comeback since the late 1960s, when there were an estimated 10 panthers left. While this is a feat, the animal is still in danger of extinction.

"We are at a critical juncture now. We're going to see more and more deaths," Sierra Club organizing representative Michael McGrath said to CBS News.

Why are endangered Florida panthers important?

When animals are dispersed from their natural habitats, human-animal encounters increase. In Florida, specifically, road and town development have left panthers to navigate traffic while looking for food, territory, and mates, which is a danger to humans living and driving in these areas as well as to the species.

When an animal goes extinct, the biodiversity in their ecosystem suffers. According to the Florida Museum, panthers are important to Florida's food webs, helping to maintain the populations of wild hogs and other native species.

What's being done about panther populations?

Floridians are passionate about their panthers. Because of this loyalty, there are several programs and organizations dedicated to protecting and diversifying the Florida panther.

Panther Crossing, for example, provides tips on how to avoid dangerous on-the-road encounters with panthers. Additionally, The Nature Conservancy owns over 2,800 acres of protected land in support of the panther.

This advocacy goes beyond nonprofit organizations, as state lawmakers are working on solutions to save the species. There are 60 wildlife crossings and bridges to allow the safe passage of panthers. Protect the Panther license plates are available for sale to residents. Proceeds go to the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund.

