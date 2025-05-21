Cub of world's most famous grizzly bear killed in same manner as mother: 'We must remember that we are entering active ecosystems'

This recurring theme is a tragic reminder that humans and wildlife are getting too close for comfort.

The world's most famous grizzly bear has lost her last surviving cub, tragically, in the same way she died.

His death marks not just the end of a remarkable family line that captivated wildlife lovers around the globe, but it is also a sobering reminder of the growing tension between human activity and the natural world.

What's happening?

On May 6, the Grand Teton National Park community mourned the loss of another member of its most iconic grizzly family. Park rangers suspect that a vehicle fatally struck the five-year-old male bear along U.S. Highway 26. This incident comes less than a year after his mother, known globally as Grizzly 399, met the same tragic fate nearby.

Grizzly 399, often called the "Queen of the Tetons," was a prolific breeder and fiercely devoted mother. Loved by tourists and biologists alike, she became a symbol of resilience and coexistence. She was 28 years old when she was killed in October 2024.

Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, wildlife ecologist and co-host of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, said in a statement to People, "We must remember that we are entering active ecosystems. That means slowing down on park roads, respecting wildlife corridors, and recognizing that we are guests in their home."

Why is this bear cub important?

While heartbreaking, this incident is not isolated. Wildlife-vehicle collisions kill an estimated one to two million large animals in the U.S. each year. And as humans increasingly encroach on natural habitats — especially in popular parks and preserves — these deadly encounters are becoming more frequent.

When apex predators like grizzlies are lost, it destabilizes ecosystems. But beyond the ecological impact, these losses affect park staff, local communities, and tourists who see these animals not just as wildlife, but as part of the shared experience of nature.

They're also a warning sign: If we don't take wildlife safety seriously, it can delay progress toward a cleaner, safer future where humans and animals thrive together, not at odds.

What's being done about it?

Grand Teton and other parks have implemented wildlife crossings, lower speed zones, and more visible signage to reduce collisions. Advocates are also pushing for wildlife corridor protection nationwide.

What can you do? Drive slowly in national parks, especially at dawn and dusk. Obey wildlife speed limits. Never feed or approach animals. And consider working within your community to push for conservation policies and smarter road planning.

