  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife rescue grapples with record number of orphaned bear cubs: 'No small feat'

"We're committed to giving these cubs their best shot at a truly wild future."

by Simon Sage
"We're committed to giving these cubs their best shot at a truly wild future."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Six orphaned Californian bear cubs are on the road to rehabilitation thanks to local rescue efforts, according to ABC10.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue has taken a record number of cubs into its care at its Summit University facility. The cubs were orphaned because of vehicle collisions, absent mothers, and human-bear encounters. GCWR staff members are feeling the pinch with such a high volume, however.

"We're committed to giving these cubs their best shot at a truly wild future," said GCWR founder Sallysue Stein, per ABC10. "But feeding and caring for six growing bears for nearly a year is no small feat. We're asking our community to help us make that possible."

The cubs were rescued from South Lake Tahoe, Redding, Shasta County, and Placer County.

While bear populations are stable in North America, their fragmented habitat and the encroachment of human land development are pushing the wild animals into closer contact with people. This has led to many bears relying on trash for food, which warps natural habits and can cause digestive damage. Prolonged contact with humans can also make bears confident enough to attack them and their pets.

The warming climate is also affecting bear migration habits. This has caused grizzly and polar bear habitats to overlap and is even producing hybrid offspring. These weather pattern shifts can also cause an influx of pests that feed on dietary staples for bears.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Supporting all bear species through these various challenges is crucial to preserving key aspects of the natural world. Bears play multiple vital ecosystem roles. They spread seeds, support soil health, and keep a range of prey populations in check.

Anyone interested in supporting Gold Country Wildlife Rescue can donate here. Better still, it's possible to take local action and volunteer at a nearby rescue to care for animals in need.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x