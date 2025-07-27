Wildlife rescue grapples with record number of orphaned bear cubs: 'No small feat'

"We're committed to giving these cubs their best shot at a truly wild future."

Six orphaned Californian bear cubs are on the road to rehabilitation thanks to local rescue efforts, according to ABC10.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue has taken a record number of cubs into its care at its Summit University facility. The cubs were orphaned because of vehicle collisions, absent mothers, and human-bear encounters. GCWR staff members are feeling the pinch with such a high volume, however.

"We're committed to giving these cubs their best shot at a truly wild future," said GCWR founder Sallysue Stein, per ABC10. "But feeding and caring for six growing bears for nearly a year is no small feat. We're asking our community to help us make that possible."

The cubs were rescued from South Lake Tahoe, Redding, Shasta County, and Placer County.

While bear populations are stable in North America, their fragmented habitat and the encroachment of human land development are pushing the wild animals into closer contact with people. This has led to many bears relying on trash for food, which warps natural habits and can cause digestive damage. Prolonged contact with humans can also make bears confident enough to attack them and their pets.

The warming climate is also affecting bear migration habits. This has caused grizzly and polar bear habitats to overlap and is even producing hybrid offspring. These weather pattern shifts can also cause an influx of pests that feed on dietary staples for bears.

Supporting all bear species through these various challenges is crucial to preserving key aspects of the natural world. Bears play multiple vital ecosystem roles. They spread seeds, support soil health, and keep a range of prey populations in check.

Anyone interested in supporting Gold Country Wildlife Rescue can donate here. Better still, it's possible to take local action and volunteer at a nearby rescue to care for animals in need.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.