Experts stunned by remarkable turnaround of creatures that almost vanished from US region: 'Positive population responses'

A threatened species has been rebounding in Oregon wetlands, according to The Bulletin.

Oregon spotted frogs have been found in healthier numbers in the Upper Deschutes Basin after significant historical declines. The spotted frog has disappeared from over 76% of its original native habitat. These declines have been driven by droughts that dry up wetlands, waterway diversions, and predation by invasive bullfrogs. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Lena Chang said spotted frog populations are "generally up" because of improvements on all of these fronts.

"In general, the frog responds positively when we have wet years following drought," she said, per The Bulletin. "We are also likely seeing positive population responses from implementing recovery actions such as aquatic restoration and bullfrog removal."

Increasingly severe droughts pose threats to more than just biodiversity. They're also impacting agriculture, which in turn raises grocery prices. Droughts are affecting home water supplies, too.

Shifting climates also create new opportunities for invasive species — such as the American bullfrog — that have been keeping spotted frog numbers down. Bullfrogs have swarmed the West Coast, eating just about anything in their path.

Over time, invasive species takeovers reduce biodiversity and vital ecosystem services. Efforts against bullfrogs include nighttime hunts, but they are labor-intensive.

It's possible to curb the droughts threatening wildlife by making individual lifestyle changes. Reducing pollution in the way you drive, eat, heat your home, and use electricity can make meaningful contributions to stabilizing weather patterns.

As for the Oregon spotted frog, conservation efforts are funded through next year. The outcome of water saving programs will help determine if wetlands can continue to support them. Managers of the recovery plan launched last year were hopeful that the work would benefit many other species as well.

"Although the plan focuses on the frog, implementing voluntary recovery actions will also benefit people and other listed and non-listed species that depend on wetland and aquatic ecosystems," Oregon Fish and Wildlife Office state supervisor Kessina Lee said.

