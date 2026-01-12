  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts stunned by remarkable turnaround of creatures that almost vanished from US region: 'Positive population responses'

"Will also benefit people and other listed and non-listed species."

by Simon Sage
Oregon spotted frogs are a threatened species, but recent surveys in the Upper Deschutes Basin showed that their numbers are generally up.

Photo Credit: iStock

A threatened species has been rebounding in Oregon wetlands, according to The Bulletin.

Oregon spotted frogs have been found in healthier numbers in the Upper Deschutes Basin after significant historical declines. The spotted frog has disappeared from over 76% of its original native habitat. These declines have been driven by droughts that dry up wetlands, waterway diversions, and predation by invasive bullfrogs. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Lena Chang said spotted frog populations are "generally up" because of improvements on all of these fronts. 

"In general, the frog responds positively when we have wet years following drought," she said, per The Bulletin. "We are also likely seeing positive population responses from implementing recovery actions such as aquatic restoration and bullfrog removal." 

Increasingly severe droughts pose threats to more than just biodiversity. They're also impacting agriculture, which in turn raises grocery prices. Droughts are affecting home water supplies, too. 

Shifting climates also create new opportunities for invasive species — such as the American bullfrog — that have been keeping spotted frog numbers down. Bullfrogs have swarmed the West Coast, eating just about anything in their path. 

Over time, invasive species takeovers reduce biodiversity and vital ecosystem services. Efforts against bullfrogs include nighttime hunts, but they are labor-intensive. 

It's possible to curb the droughts threatening wildlife by making individual lifestyle changes. Reducing pollution in the way you drive, eat, heat your home, and use electricity can make meaningful contributions to stabilizing weather patterns.

As for the Oregon spotted frog, conservation efforts are funded through next year. The outcome of water saving programs will help determine if wetlands can continue to support them. Managers of the recovery plan launched last year were hopeful that the work would benefit many other species as well. 

"Although the plan focuses on the frog, implementing voluntary recovery actions will also benefit people and other listed and non-listed species that depend on wetland and aquatic ecosystems," Oregon Fish and Wildlife Office state supervisor Kessina Lee said.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x