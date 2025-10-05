Residents raise alarm as worsening crisis impacts drinking water supply: 'I haven't seen that in years'

Communities in the Northeast U.S. have been experiencing below-average precipitation for the past several months. Not only has this resulted in drought conditions throughout the region, but it has also directly impacted the well levels for countless homeowners.

What's happening?

According to the Concord Monitor, an unseasonably dry summer in the Northeast has led to a growing number of concerns for many states. This includes water wells that are now beginning to approach extreme low levels.

According to John Swain, president of Capital Well, the lack of meaningful rain has brought drought conditions that many haven't seen in a long time. "There are places on the Connecticut River you can walk across. I haven't seen that in years," Swain said.

Capital Well is a well water treatment company located in Dunbarton, New Hampshire, that services homes and businesses throughout the state.

"We're getting calls all over the state. We have three drill crews and every crew is out, six days a week," added Swain. "It has reached the point where you start receiving 15-20 calls a day from families that are out of water."

Why is the Northeast drought important?

Data from the U.S. Drought Monitor reveals that as of late September, over 90% of the Northeast region still remains in at least "abnormally dry" conditions. This includes several parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine that are facing "extreme drought" conditions that have not seen rain events that typically provide moderate amounts of precipitation.

"Extreme drought expanded across northern New England, where impacts included poor crop and pasture conditions, along with low streamflow, low lake levels, and groundwater shortages," reads the Northeast drought summary.

Rising global temperatures have played a major role in altering historic weather patterns. This has led to higher average temperatures and drier conditions in the Northeast. Geological surveys from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services have confirmed that dozens of groundwater monitoring wells around the state are now reaching low levels that are not often seen.

"The surface waters all across the state are also extraordinarily low. There are lots of record lows for this time of year, said Ted Diers, assistant director of the water division at the New Hampshire DES. "Winnipesaukee is down a couple of feet, Sunapee down more than two feet."

What's being done about the low well water levels in the Northeast?

Without much rain in the forecast, homeowners who rely on well water may find a worrying lack of options to combat the ongoing drought conditions. However, by implementing effective water conservation and low-use strategies, you may be able to make the most out of a limited supply.

This includes taking shorter showers, only running full loads of laundry and dishes, and fixing any leaks as they occur. Homeowners can also cut down or completely eliminate any non-essential uses.

Homeowners can also opt to have water brought in from a tanker. But according to Swain, ordering water shipments does come with one caveat.

"When you dump a load of water into a dug well, within 24 hours that water's going to be gone. It's going to [flow] down to meet the water table," Swain said. So it may be best to install a separate water storage tank.

