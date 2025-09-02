Experts issue warning as harmful creatures spread into new US regions: 'A serious threat'

Thanks to Americans developing a taste for frog legs, the American bullfrog has become both a native and invasive species in its native country.

What's happening?

Vox reported on the rampant American bullfrog problem, which began when people attempted to farm bullfrogs for food. The bullfrog farming didn't work, but it introduced the frogs to Western states, like Colorado and California.

As the name suggests, American bullfrogs are native to the U.S., but only in Eastern locations ranging from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic coast. Their presence in the West is causing problems for native species.

Bullfrogs eat almost whatever is in front of them, from snakes to birds to … other bullfrogs. This makes rare species that encounter them, such as the northwestern pond turtle, even more vulnerable to extinction.

Sidney Woodruff, a doctoral researcher at the University of California, Davis, and bullfrog expert, wrote in recent research, "Our study adds mounting evidence that hatchling and juvenile pond turtle losses to bullfrogs pose a serious threat to pond turtle population persistence."

Why are the bullfrogs a problem?

Biodiversity is key to a healthy, thriving planet. The more species there are, the fewer disease outbreaks, resource scarcity issues, and extreme weather incidents. A diverse ecosystem is more equipped to survive the effects of climate change, so protecting every single species is essential.

Each ecosystem is a delicate balancing act, with one species supporting another in unique ways. If one species vanishes, the ripple effects can be far-reaching and catastrophic.

As Vox put it, "Bullfrogs are bullies." They eat anything that fits in their mouths, and also spread diseases, weakening other species and depleting resources.

What's being done to manage American bullfrogs?

According to Vox, researchers believe that selective bullfrog control is the best plan of action. That means eliminating American bullfrogs from regions where conservation efforts are necessary.

It's important to keep the bullfrogs away from endangered animals and reintroduced native species. This can prevent extinction and slow down biodiversity loss, one of the most critical climate issues the planet is facing.

As Woodruff said, "It is not the animals' fault." But controlling the bullfrogs can help create a cooler, cleaner future for all species.

