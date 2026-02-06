Ski resort issues surprising statement amid unprecedented trend in US region: 'There is not much hope'

"February is the last best chance for significant snow."

It's getting bleak for Oregon skiers and resorts, as the window is rapidly closing to salvage an underwhelming snow season.

What's happening?

The Oregonian reported on the area's ongoing snow drought that prompted Skibowl on Mount Hood to become the latest resort to suspend operations. Throughout Mount Hood and in the Cascades, ski resorts are being squeezed by the lack of snow.

Timberline and Mt. Hood Meadows have barely half of their lifts running, while Cascades-based Willamette Pass has just two out of six lifts in operation. Mt. Ashland, like Skibowl, isn't open at all.

The warm weather and lack of snow have caused the area's frustrating ski season. Timberline, for example, has 60 inches of base, which is less than normal. Sadly, the outlook isn't improving.

"Spoiler alert: It's not good news," Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Oregonian. "Unfortunately, there is not much hope at least in the seven-day forecast."

Why is Oregon's snow drought significant?

Beyond affecting skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts, snow droughts can have severe implications for the local community. Businesses like the resorts and ski shops depend on snow to attract customers, maintain operations, and keep their staff.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Snowpack also provides essential fresh water, supporting ecosystems and supplying rivers and residents. It acts as a shield during fire season as well. Without more snow, wildfires may start earlier and run rampant in these Oregon regions.

Alarmingly, Oregon is also running out of time. Even though some precipitation is expected later in the month, Chandler-Cooley believes warmer weather systems dictate that it's unclear if it will provide much relief.

"February is the last best chance for significant snow," she said.

What's being done about snow droughts?

The biggest thing that can be done to help avoid future snow droughts is finding a way to combat rising temperatures. Getting away from polluting energy sources such as oil and gas can help. Clean energy projects such as wind and solar power are critical to that transition.

Individuals can also chip in by electrifying their transportation with electric vehicles that are better for the planet over their lifespan. Investing in energy-efficient solutions such as heat pumps can also reduce household pollution.

For the resorts and businesses struggling the most, winter sports enthusiasts can help give them a boost by visiting them and giving them business, even if they're partially closed or there isn't an urgent need for repairs or equipment upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.