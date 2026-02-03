Ski resort manager issues warning amid unprecedented trend in US region: 'It's not looking good'

"We'll be reassessing … to determine if we'll be open beyond then."

Skiers in Oregon may have a shorter season than usual, according to Central Oregon Daily.

What's happening?

Snowpack in the Hoodoo Ski Area has been low recently, forcing management to reassess how long it'll keep hills open.

"Snow is melting. Snow is very thin. We're growing lots of dirt patches. The outlook is not looking good," said general manager Matthew McFarland heading into the final weekend of January, per Central Oregon Daily. "We will be open this weekend, so we'll be open through Sunday, no problem, but we'll be reassessing all day tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday to determine if we'll be open beyond then, and it's not looking good."

One ski event at Mount Bachelor scheduled for Feb. 8 has already been canceled due to poor snow conditions. Hoodoo Ski Area also closed early this week for assessment but hopes to open over the weekend.

Hoodoo isn't alone in dealing with high temperatures and low precipitation. Ski hills in Colorado, Utah, and Idaho have resorted to cloud seeding to increase snowfall. One resort CEO has called the conditions the worst in 30 years.

Why is snowpack important?

Not only is low snowpack bad news for skiers and the tourism industry that relies on them, but it also threatens water supplies in the summer.

Snowpack conserves water on mountains, so later in the spring and summer, the tributaries downstream don't run dry. Without adequate snowpack in the winter, drought conditions are more likely later in the year. This can affect household water supply and agricultural irrigation. The lack of moisture can also increase the risk of wildfire.

These problems are all linked directly to pollution, which traps heat in the atmosphere.

What's being done about improving snowpack?

Ski resort managers have offered guidance for visitors trying to hit the slopes.

"Despite recent snowfall, coverage remains thin across the mountain," said the Hoodoo website, per Central Oregon Daily. "Please stick to open/named runs, expect marked and unmarked obstacles, and ski or ride with caution. Expect firm conditions, especially in shaded areas and to start the day. Always keep your speed in check and stay in control."

