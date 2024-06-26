Homeowner shares gorgeous garden transformation photos after ripping out invasive plants: 'It is so rewarding'

"We removed basically everything and have turned it into a native bed."

One home gardener's native plant journey is taking the internet by storm, inspiring others to transform their outdoor spaces into havens for local flora and fauna.

The Redditor shared their incredible garden transformation in the r/NativePlantGardening community, and the post has since accumulated a fair amount of interest.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The before-and-after photos showcase a stunning metamorphosis.

"This garden bed has had quite the evolution," the Redditor wrote. "We removed basically everything and have turned it into a native bed full of bigleaf lupine, Pacific bleeding heart, ocean spray, western columbine, Canadian goldenrod, western wallflower, and a few others."

The Redditor's hard work to remove the invasive plants has clearly paid off.

"I'm really happy with the result, and so are the bees and hummingbirds!" they shared. "The ocean spray is blooming for the first time since it was planted, too! I love native gardening. It is so rewarding."

Native plant gardens offer benefits for both the environment and the homeowner. By selecting species that are naturally adapted to the local soil and climate, gardeners can save money and time on maintenance while conserving water and lowering their water bills.

Moreover, native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators such as bees and butterflies, which are important protectors of our food supply. Even a partial lawn replacement with native species can make a significant difference.

For those looking to follow in this Redditor's footsteps, there are plenty of eco-friendly, low-maintenance options. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are just a few alternatives that can help you create a beautiful, sustainable outdoor space.

The Reddit community has been quick to praise the original poster's efforts.

"Nice job. Your hard work paid off," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in, "Looks great!"

With its stunning visuals and inspiring message, this post will encourage more homeowners to embrace the beauty and benefits of native plant gardening. So, why not grab your gardening gloves and start planning your own backyard transformation today?

