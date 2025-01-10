Locals conflicted after one of nation's last old growth forests suffers crisis: 'This is the only means of livelihood we know'

Both small farms and large plantations are taking over what's left of the wildlife safe haven.

Earth's overheating is pushing one of Nigeria's oldest forests to the brink and threatening the survival of its endangered chimpanzee population, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

The Oluwa Forest Reserve in southwestern Nigeria used to be a safe haven for rare animals, including the Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee. Now, this old-growth forest is disappearing.

Half the reserve's untouched forest was gone by 2001, and another 18% vanished between 2002 and 2023. In 2024, fires and clearing picked up speed. Both small farms and large plantations are taking over what's left.

Why is forest loss in Oluwa concerning?

When forests such as Oluwa disappear, we lose natural shields that help keep Earth cool and protect endangered species. But the story goes deeper than environmental damage.

"This place has helped a lot of poor families," said Ayodele Aina, who has farmed in the reserve for over 40 years. "For some of us, this is the only means of livelihood we know. And since there are no jobs in the cities, a lot of youths are returning to farming."

Efforts to protect nature and also support human communities must be compatible. Large companies are speeding up the forest loss by expanding industrial plantations into untouched areas. Armed groups have turned parts of the forest into hideouts, making it harder for officials to protect what remains.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Scientists worry the forest's endangered chimpanzees could die out locally as their home is broken into smaller pieces.

What's being done about the Oluwa forest loss?

Local courts stepped in to protect farming families when the government tried to remove them. The next step is finding ways to support both people and wildlife.

Success stories from other reserves show it's possible. Programs that help farmers grow more food on less land, combined with better forest protection, can create solutions that work for everyone.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Sustainable farming near the reserve could reduce pressure to clear more forest while giving communities much-needed income.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.