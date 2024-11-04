Community cut off from only source of drinking water in wake of oil spill: 'Destroying ... our means of livelihood'

Residents are now pleading for help, saying that the oil company has ignored previous complaints.

Major Nigerian company Oando's latest oil spill in the state of Bayelsa has turned drinking water into a toxic threat, disrupting the lives of the residents in the area.

What's happening?

As reported by The Southern Examiner, an oil spill from Oando PLC's pipeline is hurting local communities in Nigeria and coating rivers with toxic oil. This isn't an isolated incident — it's the second spill in just two months, hitting the Ogboinbiri/Tebidaba pipeline. Residents in affected areas report seeing thick layers of oil contaminating the water they depend on, with some unable to access clean drinking water. The spill is also killing fish and coating plants with a layer of oil, hurting the wildlife, too.

"Crude oil is flowing through my paternal community, Ukubie, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. Anyone can see the thickness, and is destroying aquatic lives and our means of livelihood. We don't have potable water in this community," said Timi-ikio Enewari, a resident of a downstream community, per The Southern Examiner.

🗣️ Where do you get most of your drinking water from?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

People in Ogboinbiri and Keme-ebiama are now pleading for help, saying that the oil company has ignored previous complaints. Many of these residents are fishermen and farmers who rely on the river not just for water but also for food and income. With their primary resources heavily contaminated, locals are calling on authorities to step in and hold the company accountable before the situation worsens.

Why is the oil spill important?

Oil spills like this aren't just messy; they're life-threatening. Crude oil in drinking water can cause a range of health issues, from skin rashes to severe illnesses, even cancer over long-term exposure. For people who bathe in or drink from these waters daily, the risks are high. Additionally, the spill is killing fish populations and damaging farmlands where crops like cassava and plantain are grown, creating food insecurity and forcing families into even deeper poverty.

Beyond immediate health and economic impacts, these spills highlight a bigger issue: the lack of accountability and infrastructure to prevent environmental disasters in Nigeria's oil-producing regions. Local leaders are voicing frustration over repeated spills, saying that contaminated water and devastated farms have become too common.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's being done about oil spills?

Environmental groups like Environmental Defenders Network are taking action, urging Oando to clean up the spill and calling on the government to enforce stricter regulations on oil operations. EDEN has also advised communities to use bamboo barriers to slow the oil spread, providing a temporary fix.

Community leaders are appealing for emergency aid, requesting essentials like clean water, food, and medical supplies to help those affected. The spill has also sparked renewed calls for Nigeria's National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency to enforce penalties on polluters and conduct more thorough investigations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.