Cattle herders forced to make unprecedented move as traditional practices become threatened: 'It's disheartening'

Pastoralists near Abuja, Nigeria, have herded cattle in the countryside for generations. Those pastures now face multiple threats, pushing herders and their livestock into the city, reported the Associated Press.

What's happening?

Herders in Nigeria have always moved around, but not typically in urban areas. Their move into the city has surprised the capital, yet they have run out of options.

Housing and agricultural developments have sprawled into their usual grazing grounds, and desertification — the process of fertile land turning to desert — has also played a role, according to the AP.

"Our settlement at Idu was destroyed and the bush we used for grazing our cattle cut down to pave the way for new houses," Ismail Abubakar, a teenager now herding in Abuja, told the outlet.

As the herders traverse the city, they cut across main roads and private lands, posing a risk to motorists, the livestock, and themselves.

"It's disheartening," said Baba Ngelzarma, the president of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, to the AP. " ... The herders take the cattle wherever they can find green grasses and water at least for the cows to survive, not minding whether it is the city or somebody's land."

Why is this change in Nigeria's cattle industry important?

Nigeria's dairy market is sustained in part by herders, not just larger commercial systems. However, the AP reported that cows who cannot eat enough food or are constantly moving around may struggle to produce milk.

This means that the more nomadic side of the industry — which many Nigerians depend on to make a living — may be weakened unless fresh, stable spaces are open to roam.

Plus, the herders' plight is fueled by the loss of undeveloped, natural habitat beyond the city, which is a blow to the local ecosystem's resilience and biodiversity.

A permanent ranch may seem like a fix, but many herders cannot afford to buy land in Abuja. To have those means, "I have to sell all my cows and that means nothing will be left to put on the land," herder Mohammed Abbas said.

What's being done to resolve the problem?

The AP reported the herders are open to changing their ways and operating more like modern businesses by providing their livestock with food and water instead of roaming to find them.

Yet, according to Ngelzarma, the heart of the issue stems from a lack of government incentives. Offering subsidies, protecting and expanding reserved grazing lands, and providing infrastructure and veterinary services would do the trick.

Government ministries support other Nigerian industries like crop farming and airlines, and so too should cattle herders, he told the AP.

"Then, you can say stop roaming about for free pasture," he added.

Local and national officials agree that something has to be done.

President Bola Tinubu has promised a new livestock development ministry, although no minister has been appointed yet.

Meanwhile, Festus Adebayo, executive secretary of the Housing Development Advocacy Network, told the AP that "it is time" for Abuja's minister Nyesom Wike to take action and prove that "the problem of open grazing in the city of Abuja is solvable."

