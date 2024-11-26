Former law student makes paradigm shift after discussion with friend — now she's helping to change the world

"I want to play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable and equitable future."

A Nigerian climate activist is making waves in the country, taking tangible action to better her community and the world. Her name is Ebaide Quincee Omiunu — and, according to the United Nations, she's a vital leader in Africa's climate action efforts.

Omiunu was recently profiled by the UN magazine Africa Renewal. It said her name is "becoming synonymous with sustainable development and climate advocacy in Nigeria."

Once a law student, Omiunu was inspired to switch her focus to climate advocacy after learning about the UN's Sustainable Development Goals from a friend in 2016.

"The encounter sparked my interest," she told Africa Renewal. "And I have been involved in it ever since."

In 2020, Omiunu launched an advocacy nonprofit called the Ebadebheki Initiative. The organization helps raise public awareness and education about climate issues. The nonprofit also takes meaningful action to mitigate climate impacts, organizing cleanup drives and health campaigns, especially at camps for internally displaced people in Nigeria.

One of the initiative's most impactful education efforts has been the launch of a radio show discussing sustainable development. The show, based out of the Nigerian capital of Abuja, covers climate innovations while also teaching about climate actions that individuals and communities can take to lower their environmental impact.

Through the Ebadebheki Initiative, Omiunu has also prioritized working with youth to inspire the next generation of climate champions. One such effort is the Climate Teen Hub, a meeting group run by Omiunu that gives young people the knowledge and resources needed to take climate action in their own lives and communities.

"In the Climate Teen Hub, we meet physically once a month to discuss how to implement projects like tree planting," Omiunu told Africa Renewal.

Omiunu is also a sought-after speaker about climate action at national and international events.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, is especially impacted by climate instability and degradation. According to the UN, the country has the highest rate of deforestation in the world, losing approximately 3.7% of its forests every year.

The UN also reports that rising global temperatures are also changing the economic security of Nigeria, reducing vital agricultural production and the national fishing catch rate. This also has human health impacts, reducing the country's food security. Nigeria is also impacted by frequent flooding because of rising sea levels and extreme rainfall, which increases the risk of devastating waterborne illness and infectious diseases.

Though Omiunu has made an impressive impact already, her work is far from over. She told Africa Renewal that she plans to continue her work in promoting sustainable development, with a particular focus on sustainable banking principles within the Nigerian banking sector. Omiunu also wants to take her work to the government, hoping to influence national and international policies on sustainability.

She said: "I want to play a leading role in shaping a more sustainable and equitable future."

