Officials enact sweeping ban in popular fishing area — here's what's happening

If local stakeholders are involved in the process, everyone can benefit.

To protect a threatened marine species, officials in eastern India are imposing strict measures around their nesting sites.

The News Insight reported that the government of Odisha, India, is prohibiting fishing along a 20-kilometer (12-mile) stretch of three major river mouths that empty into the Bay of Bengal.

The restrictions go into effect next year and will be active for seven months of the year to protect the nesting sites of the olive ridley turtle. It's hoped that by prohibiting commercial activity around the nesting sites, fewer hatchlings will fall victim to bycatch or collisions with fishing boats.

The olive ridley turtle is one of the smaller sea turtles, named for the color of its shell. They are found in warm waters worldwide but have just a handful of nesting colonies. They were once abundant, but the very reproductive habits that caused their historically high population are the primary cause of their decline. An arribada, or mass nesting, is when thousands of sea turtles gather in one spot to lay a vast number of eggs.

While this theoretically means more hatchlings will make it to adulthood, the flipside is that putting all of your eggs on one beach makes them all too easy for people to snatch. The ecological tragedy was often compounded by the mass harvesting of females for their meat.

The olive ridley sea turtle fulfills an important role in the ocean's ecosystem. As omnivores, they keep small prey populations in check and maintain the health of crucial habitats like seagrass and corals. The arribada makes for a fiesta for seabirds and other predators, while the masses of eggshells left behind are beneficial to beach vegetation.

The turtles have suffered a steep population decline of about 30% to 50% globally, but there's reason to be hopeful about the steps taken by officials in Odisha.

Fishing bans have a decent track record worldwide, and if local stakeholders are involved in the process, everyone can benefit. Nature is resilient, and species can rebound remarkably quickly if they're just given adequate space.

