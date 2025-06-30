Scientists issue dire warning about alarming phenomenon found in world's oceans: 'The magnitude and extent ... is shocking'

Heat stress has impacted 84% of coral reefs worldwide since 2023, making this the highest level of coral damage in history, reported Mongabay.

What's happening?

Scientists are witnessing unprecedented damage to coral ecosystems across the planet. The ongoing global bleaching event began in January 2023 and has affected reefs in at least 82 countries, from the Caribbean to previously resilient areas like the Red Sea.

"The magnitude and extent of the heat stress is shocking. Some reefs that had thus far escaped major heat stress and we thought to be somewhat resilient, succumbed to partial mortalities in 2024," said Melanie McField, a Smithsonian scientist who directs a coral monitoring program.

This is the fourth worldwide coral bleaching event since 1998. The 84% impact rate far exceeds the 68% of reefs affected during the third global event that ended in 2017.

Even reefs previously considered safe are affected. Dr. Derek Manzello, director of Coral Reef Watch, noted that "ocean warming has reached a level where there is no longer any safe harbor from coral bleaching," according to the Guardian.

Why is coral bleaching concerning?

Coral reefs support about one quarter of all marine life and provide livelihoods for about a billion people worldwide. When corals expel their colorful algae because of heat stress, they turn ghostly white and lose their ability to nurture this biodiversity.

"Bleaching is always eerie, as if a silent snowfall has descended on the reef," explained McField. "There is usually an absence of fluttering fish and an absence of vibrant colors on the reef."

The root cause is atmospheric pollution and rising global temperatures. Oceans absorb about 90% of the excess heat from burning dirty fuels, increasing water temperatures with each decade.

What's being done about coral bleaching?

Scientists are working to identify heat-resistant coral species and develop restoration techniques. In Australia, researchers have bred thermally tolerant corals that might better withstand future heat waves.

Marine-protected areas help reduce additional stressors on reefs, giving them better chances to recover between bleaching events.

For Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for the Ocean, the solution requires broader action. "If we want coral reefs to survive, we must drastically reduce our emissions and keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius," he said, according to Mongabay.

Choose reef-safe sunscreens when swimming in the ocean. These products forgo chemicals that damage coral health.

You can slash your carbon footprint by powering your home with renewable energy, which addresses the primary cause of ocean warming.

Support marine conservation organizations working on coral restoration projects through volunteering or donations.

