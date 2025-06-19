  • Outdoors Outdoors

Youth organization enacts historic ban on fishing in newly protected area — here's what you need to know

by Michael Muir
This proactive approach demonstrates the importance of taking local action.

Two youth groups from villages in northeast India took action to safeguard the local environment by preventing overfishing in the area. 

As The Morung Express reports, initiatives from youths from the Tening and Nsong villages led to the declaration of a one-kilometer (0.6 miles) preservation area. The villages are located in Nagaland, a region that borders Myanmar. All fishing in the designated area is now strictly prohibited, with a fine of 10,000 rupees ($115) for anyone caught violating the ban.

According to an announcement from the Nagaland government, the area extends between two bridges over the Meguiki River: the Nchum giu (main bridge) and the Ntiang giu (hanging bridge). With a little under two million residents, it's one of the lesser-populated areas of the country.

As one of India's less developed and more rural districts, Nagaland relies heavily on its natural resources, with initiatives to protect them assuming special importance. 

The evidence of fishing ban efficacy in protecting fish stocks and biodiversity is compelling

For example, a 2018 Stanford study tracked the effects of a temporary ban in the Adriatic Sea. The Jabuka-Pomo area, situated between Italy and Croatia, was overfished, resulting in a year-long ban imposed by both nations. Despite concerns, the economic impact was minimal. Similarly, when authorities in China banned fishing from parts of the Chishui River for 10 years, a study found that fish resources showed a "remarkable" recovery at the ban's halfway point.

These stories illustrate a crucial point about implementing fishing bans in a protected area. Not only do the bans help recover fish populations in supply, and very quickly in most cases, but the commercial disruption is usually minimal. 

Fishing vessels are compelled to operate in less-exploited areas, ensuring the long-term viability of their way of life. Additionally, the proactive approach taken by the village youths demonstrates the importance of taking local action to preserve nature and wildlife for future generations to enjoy. 

x