Lawmakers propose sweeping new ban on longstanding fishing practice: 'An important step'

New proposed legislation in the Cayman Islands could prevent tourists and visitors from keeping fish they catch in an effort to protect vulnerable marine species.

According to the Cayman News Service, the new legislation would only allow local Caymanians to catch and keep fish, with non-locals being required to obtain a license to catch and release some fish species, and only being permitted to do so in certain areas.

Overfishing is an issue that can be seen in waters around the world. Recently, a ban on the commercial fishing of sea cucumbers was extended to protect the species in Oman.

When any species is overhunted or disproportionately endangered, there's a risk to biodiversity. This can not only wreak havoc on animal or marine life but also trickle down and impact humans, making waterways less clean or even affecting the food supply.

Chief Officer of the Ministry of Health, Environment and Sustainability Tamara Ebanks spoke to the Cayman News Service about next steps in drafting the legislation.

"Initiating legislative drafting is an important step," Ebanks said. "While the legislative drafting work is underway, government will consult with the various stakeholders to develop the implementation and operational plans for the new regulation, including enforcement and managing visitor access through controlled catch-and-release opportunities."

The precision in the drafting process is key, as previous restrictions have been attempted but were overturned or deemed ineffective.

"Even with the current protections, given Cayman's growing population and the fact that anyone can fish in the designated areas, fish stocks in Cayman are under constant pressure," the Cayman News Service reported. "A law that only allows Caymanians to fish is an obvious step, likely to be welcomed by locals."

Protections for this local tradition and boundaries for visitors would hopefully bring more balance and healthier aquatic life in Cayman. Plus, ensuring the legislation makes room for protecting vulnerable or endangered species will promote the longevity of ocean life in the islands.

"These measures will help maintain the health of our reefs and marine life, safeguarding both our natural resources for this and future generations," Cayman Environmental Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks told the Cayman News Service.

