Officials celebrate as crucial water supply recovers from major crisis: 'Hope it will bring at least a little comfort'

The impact extends beyond just the areas that are directly struck by dry spells.

The Obong Reservoir in Gangneung, South Korea — the primary source of water for the municipality — recently underwent a surprising rise in water storage rate after sudden rainfall in mid-September.

Following a recent period of drought in the region, several coastal and mountainous parts of the Gangwon Province experienced heavy overnight precipitation, particularly Sokcho, Yangyang, and Gangneung, among others, as reported by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

While the more than 90 millimeters of rainfall in Gangneung have made a substantial difference in replenishing the Obong Reservoir, experts unfortunately believe that the drought will remain persist for some time longer.

According to Korea JoongAng, the water storage rate at the Obong Reservoir was up 0.6% from the day before once the rain dwindled on the subsequent morning. Over the weekend in question, Gangneung received close to 4.5 inches of rain overall, raising the reservoir's water levels by over six feet to a total of around 850,000 tons — equivalent to about a ten-day supply for the residents.

In some parts of the province, the rain continued into the week, hinting at a possible drought recovery sometime in the near future.

As our global temperatures rise — particularly driven by human-induced carbon pollution and other environmentally unfriendly activities — communities around the world are feeling the effects of drought. The impact extends beyond just the areas that are directly struck by dry spells; after all, a lack of water destabilizes food import and export systems worldwide, ultimately inflating the prices at your local grocery store.

While there's not much we can do to actively put an end to drought, we can choose to make more eco-conscious decisions in our daily lives to make our communities more resilient in the long term. Actions like minimizing your food waste and shopping smarter at the grocery store — or even growing your own food — can help you save money while bringing down your carbon impact.

"Though the aftermath of the drought that began July 6 cannot be resolved by this rain," remarked South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, "I hope it will bring at least a little comfort to the citizens of Gangneung who are suffering to the point they cannot even do laundry or take showers at ease due to the indefinite restricted water supply."

