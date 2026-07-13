Pennsylvania anglers warned to kill 'Frankenfish' on sight after creek catch

They can breathe air for short periods, survive out of water longer than many fish.

A single fish pulled from a Pennsylvania creek has prompted an unusually strong warning for anglers. As The Trentonian reported, locals are being advised that if they catch this predator again, do not throw it back.

What happened?

According to The Trentonian, anglers in the Bensalem area are being warned once again a year after a northern snakehead was caught there.

Officials in Bucks County are urging people to kill northern snakeheads, often referred to as "Frankenfish," that they say are still lurking throughout the area, the paper said.

Snakeheads are native to Asia and have gained a troubling reputation in the United States because they are highly adaptable predators, as Pennsylvania's Fish and Boat Commission described.

The Trentonian noted they can breathe air for short periods, survive out of water longer than many fish, and feed on a wide range of prey, including smaller fish, frogs, and crustaceans.

Officials are therefore urging anglers not to return these fish to the water alive, since even one catch can suggest an invasive species is moving into a creek, pond, or river system where it does not belong, the paper said.

Why does it matter?

When invasive predators enter a creek, they can disrupt the balance native fish and other wildlife depend on. Snakeheads compete for food, prey on local species, and can add pressure to ecosystems already dealing with pollution, warming waters, and habitat loss.

If invasive fish populations grow, anglers may start to see changes in the species they catch, while communities can face higher management costs and damage to waterways that support outdoor recreation and local economies.

That can make it harder to restore native biodiversity and protect public natural spaces. Northern snakeheads are far from alone when it comes to invaders in North American waters.

Other troubling invasive species include golden mussels in California and brook trout in Colorado.

What can I do?

Officials urge anglers to learn how to identify a northern snakehead. Photos, exact locations, and dates can help agencies determine whether they are dealing with an isolated catch or a growing local problem.

Anglers and boaters can clean gear between trips, drain water from boats and bait buckets, avoid moving fish from one waterway to another, and never release aquarium pets into the wild.

Those steps can help protect the creeks and rivers people rely on for fishing, paddling, and time outdoors. Invasive species are often easiest to contain early.

Another remedy for northern snakeheads is eating them. The fish has a taste that resembles premium white fish like perch, according to The Trentonian.

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