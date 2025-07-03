Officials warn of dangerous fish invading critical US waterways: 'They can travel between bodies of water'

With powerful jaws and a voracious appetite, they can take down much larger animals.

Officials in Pennsylvania are sounding the alarm after an angler caught a destructive aquatic intruder in Chester County, Patch reported.

What's happening?

The fish was a northern snakehead, an invasive species that is extremely resilient. As New York's Invasive Species Information page notes, snakeheads are capable of breathing atmospheric oxygen, which enables them to survive out of water for days at a time. They are suspected to have been introduced to the wild by irresponsible aquarium owners releasing them into local waterways.

A spokesperson for Chester County Parks and Preservation, quoted in Patch, noted this ability means, "They can travel between bodies of water, rapidly expanding their range."

Why is managing invasive species important?

The northern snakehead is an aggressive predator that feeds on a wide variety of prey. With powerful jaws and a voracious appetite, they can take down much larger animals. Worse still, they breed multiple times a year and can survive in shallow waters that other fish cannot. As noted earlier, they can breathe outside of water and are capable of wriggling overland to another water source. Accordingly, the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife has dubbed them "the perfect invasive species."

Like other invasive species, they disrupt the ecosystem by outcompeting native fauna. With no natural predators to keep these ferocious fish in check, they can do enormous harm. Once an invasive species enters a new area, it can be extremely challenging to eradicate. The USDA estimates invasive species have caused over a trillion dollars of damage in the last half-century.

As invasive species take over resources, native species are often eliminated, causing a significant domino effect. It's critical to keep native species thriving — both plants and wildlife — to help conserve natural resources, limit the spread of diseases, and protect our food supply.

What's being done about northern snakeheads?

Any sightings of the snakehead should be reported to state officials, and anglers who catch them are urged not to release them. Due to their high survivability, they should be killed on the spot and disposed of properly. It's essential to raise awareness about the impact of invasive species and take local action to prevent and manage the issue.

One solution that has been applied to other intruders is to grab a fork and dig in. Several invasive species make a hearty meal. The northern snakehead is apparently quite a treat and versatile if you can get past that ugly mug.

