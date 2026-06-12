Some Long Island anglers thrilled by snakeheads as officials rush to stop their spread

A TikTok from Long Island shows how differently people are reacting to northern snakeheads. State crews are trying to remove the invasive fish even as anglers are thrilled by the chance to catch one.

Shot at Lily Pond near Lake Ronkonkoma, CBS New York (@cbsnewyork) presented the species in two very different ways: as a serious ecological threat for officials and as a bucket-list fish for anglers.

What's happening?

Northern snakeheads are predatory fish from Asia that are invasive in the United States, and the video noted that they can breathe air, survive out of water for days, and move across land. The clip showed state officials electrofishing in Lily Pond to locate and remove them.

"We really want to be on top of it and get rid of them quickly," a state official said in the video, noting Lake Ronkonkoma's bass and walleye. "Having the snakehead move in there would not be a good situation."

CBS New York reported that the fish may have come from an aquarium release or a fish market. Even so, at least one local fisher was enthusiastic about the discovery. "These fish are so awesome," he said. "The fight. Everything about them is great. It's a shame that they have gotten the reputation they have."

Why does it matter?

Officials and residents have good reason to be concerned. Invasive species can crowd out native wildlife, disrupt food webs, and make it hard for ecosystems to thrive. They can also affect recreation, biodiversity, and the health of shared community spaces.

Lake Ronkonkoma is Long Island's largest freshwater lake. If snakeheads become established there, officials may need to make aggressive monitoring and removal efforts, which can strain public resources. The arrival of a new invasive predator could also be a major setback.

Human activity often helps invasive species spread, whether through intentional or careless releases. Once they take hold, they can be extremely difficult to remove.

What are people saying?

One commenter pushed back on the excitement, writing that the reason "they got a bad reputation is that they don't belong here and they killed the ecosystem, my man."

"Long Island is infested with invasive species," another viewer said, while a third added: "I was there Sunday. Didn't see any."

In the video itself, one local made the stakes clear, saying: "I don't want this thing affecting Lake Ronkonkoma. It's getting a little cleaner, so we don't need invasive species."

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