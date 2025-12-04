Homeowner captures stunning images of unexpected garden visitor: 'Love these guys'

"I have yet to see one!"

A Reddit user is getting tons of praise after sharing photos of a rare visitor in their Illinois yard: their "1st Northern Bobwhite."

The user, posting in the r/birding subreddit, was thrilled by the sighting. "I've never seen this species before in my area (NW IL)," they wrote. "I like to think the native plants and wildlife pond are helping to support once abundant species like this."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is more than just a cute bird photo. It's physical proof that "rewilding" your yard works. According to All About Birds, the Northern Bobwhite has been in "sharp decline" for the last half-century, primarily due to habitat loss. This post is a sign that if you build a healthy ecosystem, native wildlife can return.

The personal benefits are huge. Upgrading your yard by swapping out that boring grass lawn for native plants saves you money and time. Native plants are adapted to the local climate, so they are far less "thirsty" than traditional monoculture lawns. That means a lower water bill and less time wasted on mowing and fertilizing.

You don't even have to rip everything out. Even a partial replacement with low-maintenance options such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can make a big difference.

These native yards also create a healthy ecosystem for vital pollinators. As the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes, about 80% of our crop plants rely on those pollinators, so a healthy yard helps protect our food supply.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Other homeowners are seeing similar proof. One person was stunned when hummingbirds, which a commenter called "rare as unicorns," found their new garden in less than a year.

Another user captured a rare video of a woodpecker, noting these encounters are more common as people swap turf for native plants. An Australian homeowner was thrilled to see scrub turkeys, calling it "ecological proof" that their yard was healing.

For those interested, there's great information on upgrading your yard and other advice on rewilding your space.

Commenters on the Reddit post shared their excitement.

"Love these guys. I have yet to see one!" one user wrote.

Another user added: "I have fond memories of hearing bobwhites on my grandfather's farm when I was a kid."

One user highlighted just how special the sighting is, noting that wild bobwhite have been "extirpated in PA" — meaning locally extinct.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.