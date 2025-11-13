Homeowner captures stunning video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Quite a rare sight'

One homeowner recently got a surprise visitor, and the internet is excited. In a TikTok video shared by Shaunw0123 (@bulldozer_1981), they catch a woodpecker calmly hanging out on the lawn just outside a window, offering an up-close glimpse of nature thriving before our eyes.

In the clip, the bird is sitting peacefully on the grass; if anything, it's giving a "what are you looking at?" look to the zooming camera. Viewers were amazed at how close of a view the poster got, with one commenting: "Oh lucky you, what a rare sighting indeed. I'd say you felt humbled and it slowed you down for the week."

The original poster was especially thrilled with the sighting, saying: "I see one every year in my garden, but not for long. Really privileged to capture this video so close."

Encounters like this are becoming more common for homeowners who are rethinking their lawns and yard space. By swapping traditional turf for native grasses and flowering plants, people can create small pockets of wildlife habitat right outside their doors. Plus, they're also saving time, money, and water in the process.

Native lawns require less irrigation than conventional ones, helping homeowners cut water use and save money on utility bills. It also means fewer hours spent mowing, fertilizing, or battling weeds. Because native plants evolved to thrive locally, they can flourish with minimal upkeep — freeing up homeowners' weekends while also protecting local waterways from fertilizer runoff.

Even partial lawn conversions make a difference. Rewilding just part of a yard with clover, buffalo grass, xeriscaping, or region-specific native wildflowers can make your yard a friendlier place for pollinators, birds, and other beneficial species — just like this beautiful and curious woodpecker. Those pollinators, in turn, play a crucial role in keeping our food systems healthy and resilient. If you're unsure where to start upgrading to a natural lawn, you can find your gardening zone using the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, then choose plants suited for your local climate.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Commenters were excited for the poster's up close view of nature's bounty. One said, "Quite a rare sight, look at it, lovely color." Another said: "Beautiful. Woodpecker with an Ant-Pecker on its beak." A third summed it up, saying, "Woody Woodpecker in real life."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







