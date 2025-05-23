Resident thrilled after rare flock shows up in backyard for the first time: 'They are amazing at cleaning the lawn'

For one homeowner in Australia, letting nature take the lead has paid off.

In a post on the r/sydney subreddit, a resident shared their excitement about spotting Australian scrub turkeys in their yard for the first time, calling the moment a long-awaited milestone after three years of watching and waiting.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached snapshot shows two scrub turkeys roaming over a rooftop and down into a yard.

"I lived in Queensland for 10 years and saw these guys everywhere," the original poster wrote. "There's heaps in Newington here but this is the first ones I've seen west of Silverwater Rd."

Commenters chimed in with local sightings of their own, marveling at how common they've become in places such as Newington and Parramatta.

One commenter praised the birds' impromptu yard duties: "They are amazing at cleaning the lawn. Watched [one] clean up every scrap of the lawn in the back yard in just a couple hours."

This excitement highlights the environmental and personal benefits of rewilding your lawn with native species.

Scrub turkeys, despite their reputation for chaotic mound-building, are a sign that an ecosystem is working. Native plants attract native wildlife, leading to natural pest control, improved soil health, and a more sustainable, self-regulating garden.

Rewilded lawns also save money and time. Native grasses and plants require significantly less water, fertilizer, and mowing. That means less time spent doing yard work and fewer resources wasted. And unlike ornamental lawns, which often depend on costly maintenance, native yards flourish on their own terms.

When you see local wildlife such as scrub turkeys moving in, it's not just a cute moment; it's also ecological proof that your yard is becoming part of a healthier ecosystem.

"Their march southwards continues!" joked one commenter.

"Beautiful birds," another wrote.

By welcoming native wildlife into your space, you both cut down on costs and create a little sanctuary for yourself and your wild neighbors.

