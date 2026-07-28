NOAA investigates after viral video appears to show sea lion kicked at San Diego's La Jolla Cove

"They've seen the signs, and if they still do that, I think there definitely should be consequences."

Outrage is building around a social media clip from La Jolla Cove in San Diego. NBC San Diego reported that the late-night footage appears to show a man bothering and kicking a California sea lion while it lay on a low protective wall.

Federal agencies are now examining the video, with potential criminal charges under consideration.

What happened?

The clip was shared on Instagram and Snapchat and was recorded shortly before midnight Wednesday at La Jolla Cove, according to the station.

It appears to show a man pestering a sea lion on the low wall before kicking it, as at least one other person records the encounter and laughs.

Public complaints quickly brought the footage to investigators, according to NBC San Diego. San Diego police said they learned of the video through numerous Instagram tags and messages from members of the public.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed to the network that the NOAA is directing the investigation as officials weigh possible criminal charges.

In a statement, San Diego police said: "We appreciate the public's concern and encourage anyone with relevant information to contact the [NOAA]."

Julissa Garza, a tourist visiting from Texas, advocated for harsh measures to NBC San Diego.

"(I say) press charges immediately to the full extent of the law because they're innocent creatures," she told the station.

Why does it matter?

La Jolla Cove draws crowds and is also a common resting spot for protected sea lions, so the low wall is meant to keep a safe buffer between animals and people.

That buffer is especially important with breeding season getting closer. When marine mammals are disturbed during sensitive times, the stress on the animals increases, and people who move in too near can put themselves in danger as well.

Wildlife harassment can disrupt an environment that locals, tourists, and the animals themselves rely on.

Ben Schorr, a tour guide in San Diego, said the problem of visitors crowding the animals is already familiar at the Cove, per NBC San Diego.

"If you're here in person, when people get too close, you understand the danger," he explained. "That video online now is really unforgivable."

What's being done?

City park rangers work La Jolla Cove every day, talking with visitors, answering questions, and enforcing protections for marine mammals, per the station.

Advocacy groups are also pushing for accountability.

"That kind of behavior is not acceptable," Robyn Davidoff, who chairs the Sierra Club Seal Society, told NBC San Diego. Whether it's a person being punched or an animal. That was an assault, and they should be prosecuted for it."

A frequent visitor, Heidi Woo, said people who ignore the rules should not expect a pass.

"They've been warned," she said to the station. "They've seen the signs, and if they still do that, I think there definitely should be consequences."

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