Video shows tourists' dangerous behavior near group of animals on beach: 'It's so sad'

A swarm of tourists was captured harassing sea lions at this popular beach in San Diego.

Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a video of tons of tourists approaching and scaring off sea lions at La Jolla Cove in California.

Despite several posted signs in the area asking tourists to keep their distance, the visitors crowd around the San Diego sea lions and pose for photos. Tourist behavior in the cove is so bad that part of the beach is closed for seven years to protect local wildlife.

Approaching seals and sea lions is dangerous for both the animal and the human. Human contact stresses and scares seals and sea lions, who can and will bite if they feel threatened.

Tourists should stay 50 yards from seals and sea lions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Persistent harassment of the animals is illegal under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Keeping a safe distance is especially important when pups are present. During pup season, baby seals are left on the shore while their mothers hunt in the water. Human contact can cause the mother to abandon the pup, who will then starve and die.

Unfortunately, several pups died last year, but the San Diego Seal Society is working with La Jolla to prevent human harassment this summer.

"As we head into sea lion pupping season, we are very worried for the lack of management at LJ Cove, and are actively working with the city to improve the situation as 7 of 9 pups born in the Cove last summer died due to human harassment and subsequent maternal abandonment," the SD Seal Society shared in the video's comments.

Commenters were frustrated with the careless behavior of the tourists.

"I live here… this happens everyday," one local commented. "It's so sad. I don't visit this beach, too hard to watch these people."

"Just because you can doesn't mean you should," another user wrote. "I guarantee it's just as cool to watch them from the top of the stairs."



