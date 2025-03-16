Viewers horrified by 'disgusting' video of tourist harassing local wildlife: 'He needs to be jailed'

In a jaw-dropping video posted on Instagram by America's Gone Viral (@americasgoneviral), a tourist attempts to ride a sea lion in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The tourist goes so far as to attempt to strike the sea lion after the animal instinctively evades the tourist.

After going viral, the video has ignited fury online, with many calling for the man to face serious consequences.

"Disgusting behavior!" wrote one commenter, appalled at the man's actions. "No respect!!!"

In the video, a group of people film the tourist as he provokes the sea lion. The group, who seem to be the man's friends, encourages him to continue antagonizing the animal.

One of the group members yells not to worry about what may happen because "healthcare is cheap here," implying that even if the man gets hurt — a likely outcome when provoking wildlife — low-cost healthcare in Mexico would save him.

Videos such as these tend to go viral because people are overwhelmingly horrified by the actions of tourists, who are known to hurt vital populations of animals. A conservation team from Wildcoast wrote that there are a few tips one should follow when they encounter a sea lion. Their recommendations include not touching the animals, keeping your distance, and not attempting to feed them.

Sea Lions are further protected in California under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. While this is Baja, Mexico, they are of the same species and thus closely monitored. Oceanographic wrote that "Whilst more northerly colonies [of sea lions] are thriving, those in Mexico face an existential crisis. The sea lion population in the Sea of Cortez fell by 65% between 1991 and 2019."

The tourist's behavior in this video is frustrating to witness, as it promotes a disrespect for wildlife. Provoking animals in this way is not only disdainful but also dangerous for both the animal and the person.

Those in the video's comment section, however, believe the man should face time behind bars for his actions.

"He needs to be jailed for harassing the wildlife!" one commenter wrote.

"Ban him for life from Mexico [for] disrespecting wildlife," said an angry commenter who believed the man's actions were disrespectful to both the sea lion and the people of Mexico.

