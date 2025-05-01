Officials lament disturbing change at popular wildlife refuge: 'It's going to take time to really build that back up'

Droughts in Montana have made lake water levels so low that they are affecting bird migration patterns.

Birds must find other places to stop along their routes, and local tourism has been impacted.

What's happening?

As KRTV reported, North Central Montana's Freezeout Lake is a popular birdwatching spot because it's a migratory pit stop. Swans, geese, and other waterfowl commonly stop at Freezeout Lake while traveling north to the Canadian and Alaskan Arctic.

This pattern typically draws hundreds of spectators to watch the flocks descend upon the lake. But with water levels so low, wildlife experts expect far fewer birds.

"So far, this year the snow pack's a little better; it's still below average," said Brent Lonner, a wildlife biologist for Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. "It's better than last year, but it's going to take time to really build that back up. So, when folks do come out this year, if you do, you'll notice that especially the north part of the main part of Freezeout is fairly dry."

Why are low lake levels important?

Low lake levels impact fish populations by reducing their habitats and forcing them to move to less optimal waters. They also impact bird migration patterns. Low water levels can increase shoreline erosion via sediment transport changes, too.

Other impacts of low lake levels are reduced recreational opportunities, less hydroelectric power generation, and a drop in tourism, which negatively affects local economies.

Lake levels directly result from the changing global climate and prolonged droughts.

However, some communities are finding hope in lake levels rising back up to normal after droughts end or due to conservation efforts. Encouraging examples include Eagle Lake and Lake Shasta in Northern California and Lake Mead between Nevada and Arizona.

What's being done to support migratory birds?

In Montana, local authorities remind Freezeout Lake visitors that they need a conservation license to view the migratory birds and attend the Wild Wings Festival. The festival features a weekend of free events, educational programs, and guided tours. Requiring a license to attend helps control the number of people in the area and conserve state lands.

In other places, conservation efforts are being implemented to help mitigate the impacts of low lake levels on migratory birds. Wetland drought relief programs, habitat restoration grants, and water supply programs are collaborative efforts that help protect bird populations in changing environments.

As an individual, you can help protect migratory birds by following park rules when you visit birdwatching spots and other natural areas. Always stay a safe distance from birds and all wildlife to leave them and their remaining habitats undisturbed.

