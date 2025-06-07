Scientists stunned by resurgence of species after 50-year absence: 'Wonderful success story'

"Certainly looking brighter than it was."

An at-risk species of toad in the United Kingdom has made a significant return after 50 years, bouncing back from being considered locally extinct in at least one region of the country.

The natterjack toad has made a "remarkable comeback," according to a recent report from the BBC, with 28 toadlets found at Blackmoor, Hampshire, in the South Downs thanks to a reintroduction program that began in 2021.

Their appearance marks the first time in 50 years any natterjacks have been counted at the breeding site. Per the outlet, they are considered locally extinct in nearby Sussex.

Amphibian and Reptile Conservation led the charge to help the natterjack, creating shallow ponds and restoring heathlands for cattle grazing to create "perfect conditions" for the toads.

Olivia French, heathlands project team leader for Blackmoor, told the BBC that natterjack breeding is a "wonderful success story for nature recovery" and that the animal's future is "certainly looking brighter than it was."

Jack Harper of ARC said: "We are delighted that everyone's hard work is beginning to pay off and that the future of this fascinating species is looking brighter in the region. This is a great first step to recovering the species within the national park and a good blueprint for future reintroduction efforts."

Toads and other amphibians serve important roles in ecosystems, often eating pests such as slugs, snails, beetles, and flies, keeping them from your garden and crops, according to the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire. The trust also notes that amphibians, and frogs in particular, are often keystone species, serving as indicators of environmental health because of their place in the food web, meaning they eat a lot of things and a lot of things eat them. If they're not doing well, neither is the ecosystem.

In the U.K., toads are under threat from loss of habitat, with French telling the BBC that 75% of natterjack breeding sites have disappeared in the past century. Toads in general are also in danger from vehicles, with The Wildlife Trusts reporting that 20 tonnes of toads are killed on roads every year. Fortunately, there are more protections being put in place for them, including "toad patrols" that guard heavy migration spots to ensure toads safely cross to their breeding grounds.

The success of the natterjack follows the recent revival of wild boreal toads in Colorado, which were found successfully breeding after a similar reintroduction program over the past several years.

