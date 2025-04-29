Homeowner shares funny photo of unexpected visitor hiding in garden: 'Found this dude while weeding'

A confounded homeowner found an unexpected visitor in their garden while weeding.

A post to the r/gardening subreddit has sparked a conversation after someone posted a picture of a bemused-looking frog peering out from underneath a paving stone. The poster captioned the funny photograph with, "Found this dude while weeding."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the frog looks pretty funny in the photograph, it also shows that wildlife is attracted to the Redditor's garden, which is a huge benefit to the ecosystem.

Watching these little critters in your garden can be a fun way to spend an afternoon, but it's important not to forget the good they do to your outdoor space. From improving the soil quality to enhancing biodiversity, a garden created with wildlife in mind can be wonderful for the environment.

One way to invite a diverse array of creatures into your yard is by filling your space with native plants. This trick can save you time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a better environment for bees and other pollinators to thrive.

If you are trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite easy and will save you money in the long run. Simply introducing native plants such as clover or buffalo grass to your garden can do your yard (and your wallet) a world of good.

So the next time you're doing some weeding, be careful of any unexpected visitors. If you want to improve the biodiversity of your area as well, you can grow plants that attract certain creatures.

Buddleia is a great flower to grow for butterflies and bees, whereas dill or cilantro works wonders to attract ladybugs. Perhaps you could install a water feature or pond to encourage frogs, toads, and other aquatic creatures to call your yard their home.

One user commented, "The weed you're pulling is an Alchemilla mollis, it's actually quite pretty and desirable."

Someone else joked, "They don't look happy. Expect a miniature claims legal notice for property damage."

"Aw this is why I hate weeding," another Redditor added. "I don't wanna ruin their comfy places."

