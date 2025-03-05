Researchers sound alarm over distressing findings from survey of frogs and toads: 'This will be harmful'

The presence and health of frogs and toads are indicators of a healthy ecosystem.

Warming of the planet and drought conditions will disproportionately affect frogs and toads in the Amazon and Atlantic Rainforests, according to an international survey. The research, originally published in the Nature Climate Change journal, is the most comprehensive study on this subject to date, per The Wildlife Society.

What's happening?

Drought conditions and the warming climate are affecting the rainforests at an increasing rate. These regions have the greatest populations and diversity of amphibians.

Researchers discovered that between 6.6% and 33.6% of frog and toad habitats will experience drought conditions by 2080-2100 based on predicted levels of planet-warming emissions.

"The Amazon and the Atlantic Rainforest are the biomes with the most anuran species and the highest probability of an increase in both the frequency and intensity or duration of drought events," said Rafael Bovo, co-author of the study, per The Wildlife Society. "This will be harmful to the physiology and behavior of countless species. These biomes are among the regions of the planet with the greatest diversity of amphibians. Many species only occur in these places."

Why are imposing drought conditions in rainforests important?

The presence and health of frogs and toads are indicators of a healthy ecosystem, as The Forest Preserve District of Will County explained. Frogs and toads are very sensitive to changes in their environment and are unable to live in polluted habitats. When frogs and toads are present, it is a sign that the ecosystem in the area is healthy.

Water quantity and quality are important to the survival of frogs and toads. If drought conditions reduce the amount of water in their environment or pollution affects the composition of the water, the species will suffer.

Anuran species lay their eggs in the water. These eggs hatch into tadpoles that eat and control algae. If algae growth is uncontrolled, algae blooms will decrease the amount of oxygen in the water, which could affect other animal and plant species in the habitat. Tadpoles also eat eggs from mosquitos, helping to reduce the population of these disease-spreading insects.

Without frogs and toads, ecosystems will suffer from an imbalance and multiple species will be affected.

Studies show that the frog and toad population is especially vulnerable to drought conditions and water pollution due to the permeable nature of their skin.

What can we do to protect frogs and toads?

The warming of the planet and increased pollution is primarily caused by humans, especially by the use of dirty energy such as oil, gas, and coal, the U.N. revealed.

Switching to clean energy alternatives such as solar panels and energy-efficient appliances can help slow the warming of the planet. Taking public transportation or replacing a gas-powered car with an electric vehicle can reduce pollution.

If we take responsibility and do whatever we can to help the planet, there will be hope for frogs and toads — and for humans.

