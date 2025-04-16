Experts raise concern after witnessing unusual shift in amphibian activity: 'We may see a lot of local extinctions'

Creating and maintaining shady, moist habitats can help these animals survive heat waves.

Frogs, toads, and salamanders across the globe are getting too hot, with many species already pushed to their heat limits, Earth.com reported.

What's happening?

Over 40% of amphibian species worldwide are already marked as endangered, and new research from UNSW Sydney scientists reveals that 104 species (2% of the total) are already experiencing dangerous overheating, even when they have shade and water available.

"We wanted to better understand the risk our warming planet poses to amphibians and so put together the most comprehensive compilation of heat tolerance limits to date," explained lead author Patrice Pottier, a postdoctoral fellow at UNSW.

The situation gets much scarier if temperatures rise further. If warming hits 4°C above preindustrial levels, the percentage of amphibian species experiencing dangerous overheating would jump to 7.5% — that's about 400 kinds of frogs, toads, and salamanders.

Why are overheating amphibians concerning?

Unlike us, amphibians can't control their internal body heat. They need the right external conditions to function, The Conversation reported.

"Heat tolerance limits are the maximum temperature amphibians can tolerate before their physiological systems fail," Pottier said.

When these animals disappear, the effects ripple throughout our world. Insects that frogs and toads eat will multiply unchecked, creating population booms that can damage crops and spread disease.

The research challenges old ideas about which areas face the most significant threat. Species in the Southern Hemisphere tropics and the nontropical regions of the Northern Hemisphere appear most at risk rather than just areas near the equator.

"Assuming that all tropical species are more vulnerable than temperate species can be misleading. What matters is assessing if the area is going to experience extreme heat events relative to the species' heat tolerance," Pottier added.

What's being done to protect amphibians?

Creating and maintaining shady, moist habitats can help these animals survive heat waves.

"Our analyses made it clear that vegetation and water bodies are critical in buffering amphibians during heat waves. We found that if you provide amphibians with enough water and enough shade, a lot of them can survive extreme heat events," Pottier said.

Protecting and restoring forests, ponds, and streams gives these creatures places to cool off when temperatures spike. These habitats offer us cooler spaces, too.

The scientists highlight that keeping the global temperature rise below 2°C is key. "This step-change impact severity shows that going above +2°C of global warming can be a tipping point where we may see a lot of local extinctions," Pottier noted.

Every step we take to lower energy use and support habitat restoration makes a difference for amphibians and ourselves.

Every step we take to lower energy use and support habitat restoration makes a difference for amphibians and ourselves.