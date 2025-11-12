Officials issue PSA as national parks suffer amid government shutdown: 'Illegal and dangerous activity'

Unfortunately, history is repeating itself. With the federal government still in shutdown ahead of a possible reopening soon, America's national parks are paying the price. New reports have surfaced of unchecked graffiti, vandalism, and fires in the country's most precious wild areas.

What's happening?

The Trump administration's controversial move to keep national parks open during this shutdown means that many parks remain partially open despite the absence of critical staff.

According to Axios, rangers and maintenance crews have been furloughed, leaving vast stretches of land without supervision. In their absence, visitors have reportedly toppled historic stone walls at Gettysburg's Devil's Den, set fires that burned through more than 70 acres at Joshua Tree National Park, and left illegal graffiti scrawled across red rock formations at Utah's Arches National Park.

Unsupervised crowds have also caused dangerous "bear jams" in Yellowstone, where cars line up to watch wildlife that should never be this close to humans. Emily Thompson, executive director of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, compared the situation to "fly[ing] to airports [when] air traffic controllers weren't working," per Axios. She warned that keeping the parks open without oversight leads to "illegal and dangerous activity."

Why is National Park staff so important?

National parks are home to delicate ecosystems and historic structures that require constant care. Rangers aren't just preventing animal interactions and policing human behavior — national parks operate with vast teams of scientists and conservationists. Without staff to monitor conditions, water leaks, erosion, or invasive species could spread unchecked.

"There's no one to monitor air and water quality," reported Axios. Fires and vandalism can erase irreplaceable natural and cultural landmarks, some of which took centuries to form and preserve.

There's also a financial toll. With entrance fees uncollected, parks are losing millions of dollars of vital funding during peak visitation seasons, leaving conservation programs even more under-resourced in a time of need. Not to mention, the increased risk of serious injury or death related to a lack of supervision in these wild spaces can put more pressure on rural healthcare systems.

What's being done about it?

Advocates are urging Congress and the Department of the Interior to restore full staffing immediately and prevent further cuts. Emily Douce, a spokesperson for the National Parks Conservation Association, told Axios, "We really would love Congress to reach out to [the] Department of [the] Interior and say, 'Please do not move forward with any more reductions in force and please restore Park Service staff,' because the parks need to be protected."

Visitors, too, can help by avoiding nonessential travel to affected parks until rangers return, visiting state parks instead, and taking local action to support trusted conservation nonprofits. These parks belong to everyone — and protecting them now ensures that future generations can experience their beauty unspoiled.

