Reckless national park tourist nearly suffers consequences of getting too close to wild bear: 'Such dangerous behavior'

"Do you realize how quickly he can get to you right there?"

Being in nature and seeing wildlife can be a wonderful experience, but not everyone respects the rules to keep them and the nature they're trying to interact with safe.

The Instagram account Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a compilation of footage from Jasper National Park in Canada that showed dozens of tourists (or, as they're referred to on the page, "tourons" — a portmanteau of "tourists" and "morons," for their often dangerous behavior) getting way too close to a black bear while trying to take pictures.

"Do you realize how quickly he can get to you right there? That's extremely dangerous!" the driver filming the tourists yells, adding, "I'm not here to protect you. I'm here to protect the bear."

Later in the clip, one woman with her back to the bear appears to have no idea that the bear lunged incredibly close to her, narrowly missing her before it returned to the grassy roadside.

People's desire to get as close as possible when they spot wildlife has resulted in close calls and even tragedy on both sides of the equation. Last year, a bear that had fatally attacked a woman in Yellowstone National Park was euthanized after it broke into a Montana home with its cub in search of food. This year, three more bears were euthanized in the state as well.

Earlier this year, Canadian conservation officers issued a PSA after two bears were put down for "aggressive and food-conditioned behavior," asking people to keep trash, recycling, and compost locked up as well as regularly dump garbage bins, carry bear spray, and utilize electric fencing to protect things such as chicken coops in backyards.

The U.S. National Park Service also advises "viewing etiquette" when it comes to bears, including respecting their space, never approaching one — including those that may appear sick or orphaned cubs — and minimizing noise. It also says to not bring pets to parks, stick to designated trails, and let them eat their natural food.

People in the comments on the Instagram video were justifiably critical of the risks the tourists were taking.

"So frustrating," one person wrote. "I swear these people think nature is part of their television. Totally unaware they are in the bears' habitat and should respect this as if a guest in someone's home. When in nature (we are nature too) other beings live there. Have a little respect."

Another added, "This is such dangerous behavior," noting that oftentimes park rangers arrive to get people to move away from bears.

