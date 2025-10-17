Experts warn visitors to stay away from US national parks amid ongoing crisis: 'You're really taking your chances going in'

"We wouldn't recommend going into them."

Amid the U.S. federal government shutdown that started on October 1, conservationists are urging visitors to stay away from all 433 U.S. national parks until the government reopens.

What's happening?

The National Parks Conservation Association said reduced staffing means visitors will be largely on their own, with limited facilities and little help available in case of emergencies.

The National Park Service is keeping parks partially open, but with more than half of its workforce on leave or furlough, the remaining rangers are stretched thin, despite national parks attracting around 330 million visitors annually.

Why is the shutdown concerning?

Conservation groups and former park rangers have said that leaving the parks open puts both visitors and the environment at risk.

With the government shutdown, the NPS lacks the communication staff needed to alert visitors about hazards, closures, or dangerous conditions, an issue made worse by mass layoffs by the Trump administration earlier this year.

"We wouldn't recommend going into them over the weekend," Kristen Brengel, the NPCA's senior vice president of government affairs, told the BBC. "You're really taking your chances going in with a limited staff."

During the last government shutdown in 2018-19, visitors vandalized protected areas, looted historical sites, and left behind piles of trash. Former park superintendents said iconic landmarks were damaged and habitats destroyed during that period.

Experts warn that limited oversight could lead to off-roading in protected areas, wildlife poaching, and damage to sensitive ecosystems and cultural sites.

"We saw off-roading, damage to petroglyphs, wildlife poaching, and even some facilities were broken into," Brengel added. "One of our concerns is that once this shutdown is over, and if any damage happens to national parks, there are fewer people to take care of them."

Visiting green spaces isn't just enjoyable; it can also improve your mental health and provide your lungs with clean, non-polluted air. Experiencing these areas and the wildlife within them is a privilege we can't take for granted, and we must protect them.

What's being done about park closures?

Dozens of former park superintendents have called on Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to close the parks entirely, calling the decision to keep them partially open "reckless" and "dangerous."

Meanwhile, lawmakers from both parties have insisted on keeping parks accessible despite the risks.

"It's the economic impact," said Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, per the BBC. "It's the emotional impact. In stressful times like this, parks are where a lot of people go to massage their spirit."

The NPCA is urging anyone concerned about the parks to take action and send a message to Secretary Burgum to close them during the shutdown.

