Crucial reservoir reaches rare milestone after nearly 2 decades — here's how it affects millions

A reservoir in India is back to nearly full capacity for the first time in 18 years.

South First reported that unseasonal heavy monsoons have helped the Krishna River basin rise to unprecedented levels, allowing the 14 gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam — one of the world's largest multi-purpose irrigation and hydroelectric masonry dams built as a part of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project — to be lifted after almost two decades of drought finally.

The river is vital to water security in the area, particularly in Hyderabad, a city that depends on it for 50% of its drinking water. Farmers rely on the river water for crops such as paddy, sugarcane, cotton, and chillies.

With rising global temperatures, conservation efforts like the Nagarjuna Sagar Project are crucial in preserving a sustainable supply of water that will last for generations to come. Massive efforts have helped bring Lake Powell and a Utah Reservoir to record-level highs after chronic droughts, hopefully serving as symbols of hope for other critical bodies of water below capacity.

As droughts become more common due to our warming planet, it's important to understand the human responsibility in all of it. The biggest contributor to global warming, according to the UN, is heat-trapping gases like carbon and methane caused by power generation, manufacturing, and agriculture.

All of these activities rely heavily on the burning of gas, oil, and coal, also known as dirty energy. They are also solely created for and driven by humans. With temperatures getting higher and experts claiming 2025 will be the warmest and most deadly year to date, extreme weather events are becoming more common as patterns are changing.

"The world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history," the UN website states.

Using water wisely and reducing water waste through actions big and small are key to safeguarding water sources. Conserving rainwater with rain barrels is an easy, low-maintenance way to pitch in. Growing a rain garden is another beautiful way to use stormwater to your advantage and minimize pollution.

