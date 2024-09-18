Gardener shares stunning before-and-after photos of rain garden project: 'The garden has really taken off'

A rain garden is a wonderful addition to any yard, especially in areas that experience heavy rainfall.

A gardener proudly unveiled their incredible transformation of an abandoned church ground into a beautiful rain garden filled with native plants.

A Redditor took to the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit to show off a set of photos after they installed their first rain garden in Detroit, Michigan, in July. They used an excavator to dig up the ground at a location that was once home to a church many years ago.

"The church became abandoned and the city basically… well… let the earth reclaim it as it deteriorated," the user explained. "When excavating the ground we kept digging up large chunks of concrete and brick."

After two days, the landscape was fully excavated and ready for planting. The user said they solely used native plants and installed everything this summer, showing the progress from when the seeds were first planted to more recently filled with an array of colorful flowers.

"The first three photos are after the planting. The last 4 photos are [updated] pictures from 2 weeks ago!!! The garden has really taken off I think!" the user boasted.

Commenters agreed, praising the OP for their epic remodeling of the rain garden.

"Amazing!! I love the way you're showing the way the water flows with the hose," one commenter stated. "That would be a great way to figure out 'right plant, right place' on the fly."

"Is this for your profession?" another commenter asked. "Looks sweet!!"

The OP responded that they specialize in pollinator habitat design/installation, but this marked the first time they installed a rain garden.

A rain garden is a wonderful addition to any yard, especially in areas that experience heavy rainfall. Rain gardens use native plants with deep roots that help keep the ground loose, allowing the water to soak in effectively. This means that the plants get extra water to thrive without any additional cost to you, and the excess water filters down into local aquifers, replenishing the water supply with clean, safe rainwater.

By planting native species, you can create a beautiful, low-maintenance garden that benefits local wildlife, such as pollinators like bees and butterflies, and helps strengthen the soil, preventing erosion and reducing floods. This guide can help walk you through rewilding your yard into a lush, green space that won't require frequent watering.

