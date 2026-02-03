Couple stops driving after spotting wild predator bounding across roadway: 'He was hunting deer'

Encounters like this are unfortunately becoming more common.

A video clip showing a mountain lion darting across a roadway has sparked alarm alongside wonder — not just because of the powerful predator, but because of how close the people filming were willing to get to it.

The moment is unfortunate evidence of how wildlife, including dangerous predators, are being pushed closer to roads and neighborhoods as human activity continues to shrink their natural habitat.

What happened?

In the video, shared by TikTok user Chris Schwan (@chrisschwan), the creator spotted a mountain lion near the road. Instead of staying inside their vehicle and keeping their distance, they get out to film the animal.

One person in the background can be heard saying what sounds like, "Here, kitty, kitty," while the creator narrates as the cat runs across the road after locking eyes with them. The caption said: "He was hunting deer that were on the other side of the road."

Why is this encounter concerning?

Encounters like this are unfortunately becoming more common. Mountain lions, also known as cougars or pumas, typically avoid people. When prey animals like deer are drawn toward roadsides and suburban edges — often because of fragmented forests and urban development — predators follow.

Human expansion has broken up wildlife habitat, forcing animals to cross highways and move through populated areas to find food. Not only does it make it more likely an animal will be hit by a car, but it also creates stressful, unfamiliar environments where animals are more likely to behave unpredictably.

Wildlife experts say situations like this are dangerous for everyone involved. Stopping to approach a wild predator increases the risk of an attack — as this man quickly learned while provoking an alligator — and can put the animal at risk of being injured, killed, or euthanized if it reacts defensively.

What's being done to protect wildlife?

Experts say the most important step is always giving wildlife space. If an animal is spotted near a road or public space, remain in your vehicle, keep a safe distance, and allow the animal to move on undisturbed. If the sighting is concerning, such as spotting a bear wandering through a neighborhood, stay away and contact local wildlife authorities to respond.

On a broader level, conservationists are working to protect connected habitats and wildlife corridors to reduce their overlap in public areas. Places like California have built extensive wildlife crossing bridges so animals don't have to use public roadways, and smart land-planning can limit urban sprawl and reduce risky wildlife-human encounters.

For individuals, respecting wildlife is key. As these animals adapt to landscapes that humans have fundamentally changed, giving them room to exist safely is one of the simplest ways to protect both people and wildlife.

