US man captures stunning images of unexpected creatures in popular park: 'We didn't bother them'

A man in Florida saw two bears in a public park in Volusia County and snapped a picture.

What's happening?

According to Fox 35, Phillip Vogel spotted an adult bear and a bear cub while walking his dog in Gemini Springs Park in DeBary, Florida.

The park is a 210-acre space known to have a variety of wildlife, but not typically bears.

While unusual, these incidents seem to be increasing in the area. Vogel said he saw one bear in the park six months prior and has seen more bears on his Ring doorbell camera recently.

Tim Bailey, the Parks and Recreation Director for Volusia County, explained that there is a conservation area near the park, and the bears likely wandered into Gemini Springs from there.

Vogel told Fox, "They didn't bother us, we didn't bother them."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

He encouraged people to be thoughtful when they see wild animals, stating, "We should respect them."

What is this bear sighting concerning?

As Bailey explained, the bears likely wandered into the park from the adjacent conservation area. However, that doesn't fully explain why Vogel has been seeing them near his home.

When humans expand their communities with new neighborhoods and businesses, it can force wild animals to expand their territory as well.

If they're pushed out of their natural habitats and their food sources are depleted, they have to venture further and further to find resources.

This increases the likelihood of human encounters with wild animals. Vogel was smart and left the bears alone, but not every incident is so peaceful. Some people may try to get closer for a better picture, making the animal feel threatened and possibly provoking an attack.

In these unfortunate cases, people can be injured or killed. The animal is often put down for public safety, even though they were simply protecting themselves and acting on instinct.

How can we reduce the risk of animal attacks?

The best way to reduce the risk of wild animal encounters and attacks is to ensure species have plenty of natural habitat to thrive. This means creating protected conservation areas and sanctuaries where humans won't disturb the wildlife.

If you do encounter a wild animal, it's best to leave them alone and, in Vogel's words, be respectful. Officials advise people to never approach a wild animal, and if a bear approaches them, be loud and big to scare it off while slowly backing away.

For Vogel, this is just a story to tell at dinner parties, but it could've been a tragedy. To protect people, it's crucial to protect wildlife habitats so everyone can coexist safely.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.